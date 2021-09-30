CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin elementary recognized

By Russell Payne
thevindicator.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHardin ISD Superintendent Scott Mackey shared some exciting news this week, as the district has seen some vast improvement at Hardin Elementary over the past year, even in the midst of COVID19. “It is with great pleasure I announce the academic improvements at Hardin ISD, specifically at Hardin Elementary,” said...

Texas State
