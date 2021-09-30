Hardin elementary recognized

The Uintah School District is bragging about the kids and staff at Lapoint Elementary and every bit of it is well deserved. According to a District press release, the Lapoint Elementary School garden, planted and maintained by Utah State University Extension-Uintah County, has had another successful year of providing produce to those in need. As of September 20th, the garden had donated 900 pounds of produce to the Ashley Valley Food Pantry and 200 pounds of produce to those in need in the Lapoint community. "This year we planted corn, pumpkins, summer squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and jalapenos, as well as an herb garden," said USU Extension Create Better Health Ambassador Cara Murray. On September 9th, the extension held the 2nd Annual Lapoint Corn Crunch. The community had the opportunity to come and enjoy a fresh ear of corn prepared by USU Extension staff. The event was held at Lapoint Community Park and was open to the public. Participants husked an ear of corn while USU Extension County Director and Associate Professor Boyd Kitchen talked about the parts of the corn plant. Murray also taught a lesson on whole grains. "USU Extension is grateful for the opportunity to utilize this wonderful garden area at the school, and to provide for those in our community," Murray said. “We want to thank Uintah School District and Lapoint Elementary School for affording us the opportunity to make this garden so successful."

LAPOINT, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO