YouTube is finally banning videos that spread vaccine misinformation

The platform has already scrubbed over a million videos that go against their content guidelines regarding vaccines.

YouTube announced an update to its community guidelines this week—they will no longer tolerate misleading and inaccurate content about vaccines.

The platform had previously banned content that contained false claims about COVID-19 vaccines under its COVID-19 misinformation policy, but this new change now covers misinformation about all vaccines.

"We've steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we're now at a point where it's more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines," the company said in a blog post announcement.

This is a much-needed and proactive move on YouTube's part, no doubt. But what took so long? The pandemic has been going on since 2020, but the anti-vaccine movement has been gaining traction for much longer.

YouTube has long been a breeding ground for conspiracy theorists and radicals to spread misinformation, and anti-vaccine rhetoric has always been a part of that. According to a report by NBC News, it appears YouTube was always "slow to act" because the videos garnered notable traffic to the site. YouTube says they didn't act sooner because it was focusing on misinformation about coronavirus vaccines specifically at first.

The video platform has been home to many anti-vaccine sentiments since the onset of the pandemic, and the universal outrage over its role in spreading vaccine misinformation was the catalyst for enacting its strictest policy yet. There is so much conspiratorial, invalid content regarding vaccines that YouTube has already scrubbed more than a million videos that go against its new policy.

Among the videos that have been removed include those from prominent figures like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rand Paul, Joseph Mercola, Erin Elizabeth, Sherri Tenpenny and major vaccine opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his "Children's Health Defense" organization.

Though parents and kids today are among the first "digitally native" generations, being able to identify misinformation and propaganda isn't always easy when it comes to YouTube. Organizations like Common Sense Media have many resources available for children and families to help identify "fake news," however. Hopefully, with the new community guidelines, future generations won't be as susceptible to misinformation.

In the blog post, YouTube says users are still permitted to share content related to their personal experiences with the COVID vaccine (and others), but only if those videos still adhere to the community guidelines and do not promote "vaccine hesitancy."

The company is forthright about the time it will take to fully enforce its new policy as it expands to all vaccine misinformation.

"Developing robust policies takes time," Matt Halprin, YouTube's vice president of global trust and safety, tells The Washington Post. "We wanted to launch a policy that is comprehensive, enforceable with consistency and adequately addresses the challenge."

Helping your 2-month-old thrive: Tips and activities

Routines create a foundation for learning how to love and developing good self-esteem as baby grows.

This article is sponsored by ParentPal.

Your life may still feel like a blur of feedings, diaper changes and short spurts of sleep. That new baby fog means you usually have no clue what day it is or why the car keys are in the fridge. But this month is the perfect time to actually start a routine. Having a basic schedule helps the day flow, which is good for you and baby.

According to Dr. Tovah Klein, head of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of How Toddlers Thrive, routines help even 2-month-olds anticipate what's going to happen next. She explains:

Bath? Check. Song? Check? Feeding? Check. Zzzz.

This kind of predictability helps her feel safe, calm and trusting of parents and caregivers. This creates a foundation for learning how to love the important people in her life and developing good self-esteem as she grows.

To help support your baby's development and track routines like sleep and feeding, you can try an app like ParentPal™. ParentPal is the only all-in-one parenting app with everything you need to support, track, and celebrate your child's healthy development. Developed by Teaching Strategies, the leaders in early childhood development, and the creators of Baby Einstein, ParentPal provides trusted, research-based guidance and parenting tools at your fingertips. You can use the Daily Plan of age-appropriate activities, Milestones, Sleep, Health & Wellness Trackers, and a vast library of age-based resources for your middle-of-the-night parenting questions.*

Week-by-week activities

And speaking of learning, this month your kiddo is becoming more interested in pictures and objects. You'll see the beginning of hand-eye coordination, too. (You're still her primary focus, so keep up the talking, singing and silly faces.) From story time to play time, these week-by-week tips from child development psychologist Dr. Holly Ruhl will help you navigate the month:

Week 1

Instilling an early love of reading can strengthen language skills and parent-child relationships. Squeeze in that oh-so-important 20 minutes of reading by visiting your local library or bookstore for story time. This activity will deepen your tot's love of books and promote mama-baby bonding.

Week 2

Infants have an innate love of gazing at faces. Spend a few minutes each day attending to baby's favorite faces: the ones staring back in the mirror! Make silly faces and label baby's facial features. Gazing in the mirror may promote baby's sense of self-recognition. This understanding will appear slightly later and is the basis for baby's later self-confidence.

Week 3

Your little bundle is developing rudimentary hand-eye coordination. Promote coordination by fostering interaction with baby's fascinating surroundings. Help your tot gently stroke household pets. Dangle a textured, crinkly toy for those little hands to swat. Lay baby on an activity gym and soak in the baby bliss as your little one intently reaches for toys overhead.

Week 4

Are family and friends antsy to cuddle with the new addition? Take baby to visit loved ones for exposure to new faces, voices and styles of play. Plus, social support from friends and relatives around 3 months can help you be a more responsive mama and give baby supplemental support, leading to more secure attachment by 12 months.

10 Montessori phrases for kids who are struggling with back to school

The first day of school can be hard for everyone, mama. Here's how to use the Montessori method to help your child adjust.

No matter how excited your child was to pick out a new lunchbox and backpack this year, there will likely be days when they just don't want to go to school. Whether they're saying "I don't like school" when you're home playing together or having a meltdown on the way to the classroom, there are things you can say to help ease their back-to-school nerves.

More than the exact words you use, the most important thing is your attitude, which your child is most definitely aware of. It's important to validate their feelings while conveying a calm confidence that school is the right place for them to be and that they can handle it.

Here are some phrases that will encourage your child to go to school.

1. "You're safe here."

If you have a young child, they may be genuinely frightened of leaving you and going to school. Tell them that school is a safe place full of people who care about them. If you say this with calm confidence, they'll believe you. No matter what words you say, if your child senses your hesitation, your own fear of leaving them, they will not feel safe. How can they be safe if you're clearly scared of leaving them? Try to work through your own feelings about dropping them off before the actual day so you can be a calm presence and support.

2. "I love you and I know you can do this."

It's best to keep your goodbye short, even if your child is crying or clinging to you, and trust that you have chosen a good place for them to be. Most children recover from hard goodbyes quickly after the parent leaves.

If your child is having a hard time saying goodbye, give one good strong hug and tell them that you love them and know they can do this. Saying something like, "It's just school, you'll be fine" belittles their feelings. Instead, acknowledge that this is hard, but that you're confident they're up to the task. This validates the anxiety they're feeling while ending on a positive note.

After a quick reassurance, make your exit, take a deep breath and trust that they will be okay.

3. "First you'll have circle time, then work time, and then you'll play on the playground."

Talk your child through the daily schedule at school, including as many details as possible. Talk about what will happen when you drop them off, what kinds of work they will do, when they will eat lunch and play outside, and who will come to get them in the afternoon.

It can help to do this many times so that they become comfortable with the new daily rhythm.

4. "I'll pick you up after playground time."

Give your child a frame of reference for when you will be returning.

If your child can tell time, you can tell them you'll see them at 3:30pm. If they're younger, tell them what will happen right before you pick them up. Perhaps you'll come get them right after lunch, or maybe it's after math class.

Giving this reference point can help reassure them you are indeed coming back and that there is a specific plan for when they will see you again. As the days pass, they'll realize that you come consistently every day when you said you would and their anxieties will ease.

5. "What book do you think your teacher will read when you get to school this morning?"

Find out what happens first in your child's school day and help them mentally transition to that task. In a Montessori school, the children choose their own work, so you might ask about which work your child plans to do first.

If they're in a more traditional school, find an aspect of the school morning they enjoy and talk about that.

Thinking about the whole school day can seem daunting, but helping your child focus on a specific thing that will happen can make it seem more manageable.

6. "Do you think Johnny will be there today?"

Remind your child of the friends they will see when they get to school.

If you're not sure who your child is bonding with, ask the teacher. On the way to school, talk about the children they can expect to see and try asking what they might do together.

If your child is new to the school, it might help to arrange a playdate with a child in their class to help them form strong relationships.

7. "That's a hard feeling. Tell me about it."

While school drop-off is not the time to wallow in the hard feelings of not wanting to go to school, if your child brings up concerns after school or on the weekend, take some time to listen to them.

Children can very easily be swayed by our leading questions, so keep your questions very general and neutral so that your child can tell you what they're really feeling.

They may reveal that they just miss you while they're gone, or may tell you that a certain person or kind of work is giving them anxiety.

Let them know that you empathize with how they feel, but try not to react too dramatically. If you think there is an issue of real concern, talk to the teacher about it, but your reaction can certainly impact the already tentative feelings about going to school.

8. "What can we do to help you feel better?"

Help your child brainstorm some solutions to make them more comfortable with going to school.

Choose a time at home when they are calm. Get out a pen and paper to show that you are serious about this.

If they miss you, would a special note in their pocket each morning help? If another child is bothering them, what could they say or who could they ask for help? If they're too tired in the morning, could an earlier bedtime make them feel better?

Make it a collaborative process, rather than a situation where you're rescuing them, to build their confidence.

9. "What was the best part of your school day?"

Choose a time when your child is not talking about school and start talking about your day. Tell them the best part of your day, then try asking about the best part of their day. Practice this every day.

It's easy to focus on the hardest parts of an experience because they tend to stick out in our minds. Help your child recognize that, even if they don't always want to go, there are likely parts of school they really enjoy.

10. "I can't wait to go to the park together when we get home."

If your child is having a hard time saying goodbye, remind them of what you will do together after you pick them up from school.

Even if this is just going home and making dinner, what your child likely craves is time together with you, so help them remember that it's coming.

It is totally normal for children to go through phases when they don't want to go to school. If you're concerned, talk to your child's teacher and ask if they seem happy and engaged once they're in the classroom.

To your child, be there to listen, to help when you can, and to reassure them that their feelings are natural and that they are so capable of facing the challenges of the school day, even when it seems hard.

15 toys that will keep your kids entertained inside *and* outside

They transition seamlessly for indoor play.

Keeping kids entertained is a battle for all seasons. When it's warm and sunny, the options seem endless. Get them outside and get them moving. When it's cold or rainy, it gets a little tricker.

So with that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best toys for toddlers and kids that are not only built to last but will easily make the transition from outdoor to indoor play. Even better, many are Montessori-friendly and largely open-ended so your kids can get a ton of use out of them.

From sunny backyard afternoons to rainy mornings stuck inside, these indoor outdoor toys are sure to keep little ones engaged and entertained.

As longtime fans of Stomp Rockets, we're pretty excited about their latest launch–Stomp Racers. Honestly, the thrill of sending things flying through the air never gets old. Parents and kids alike can spend hours launching these kid-powered cars which take off via a stompable pad and hose.

$19.99

Tiny thrill-seekers will love this kid-powered coaster which will send them (safely) sailing across the backyard or play space. The durable set comes with a high back coaster car and 10.75 feet of track, providing endless opportunities for developing gross motor skills, balance and learning to take turns. The track is made up of three separate pieces which are easy to assemble and take apart for storage (but we don't think it will be put away too often!)

$139

This set has everything your little secret agent needs to solve whatever case they might encounter: an ID badge, finger scanner, walkie-talkie handset, L-shaped scale and coloring comic (a printable file is also available for online download) along with a handy belt to carry it all along. Neighborhood watch? Watch out.

$40

Kiddos can jump, stretch, climb and balance with these non-slip stepping stones. The 20-piece set can be arranged in countless configurations to create obstacle courses, games or whatever they can dream up.

$99.99

Filled with sand or water, this compact-sized activity set keeps little ones busy, quiet and happy. (A mama's ideal trifecta 😉). It's big enough to satisfy their play needs but not so big it's going to flood your floors if you bring the fun inside on a rainy day.

$19.95

Pedals are so 2010. Balance bikes are the way to go for learning to ride a bike while skipping the training wheels stage altogether. This impossibly cool retro scooter-style is built to cruise the neighborhood or open indoor space as they're learning.

$121

Designed for ages 3 and up, My First Flybar offers kiddos who are too young for a pogo stick a frustration-free way to get their jump on. The wide foam base and stretchy bungee cord "stick" is sturdy enough to withstand indoor and outdoor use and makes a super fun addition to driveway obstacle courses and backyard races. Full disclosure—it squeaks when they bounce, but don't let that be a deterrent. One clever reviewer noted that with a pair of needle-nose pliers, you can surgically remove that sucker without damaging the base.

$16.99

Whether they're digging up sand in the backyard or picking up toys inside, kids can get as creative as they want picking up and moving things around. Even better? It's made from recycled plastic milk cartons.

$22

Burn off all that extra energy hippity hopping across the lawn or the living room! This hopper ball is one of the top rated versions on Amazon as it's thicker and more durable than most. It also comes with a hand pump to make inflation quick and easy.

$14.99

There's just something so fun about a classic pull-along toy and we love that they seamlessly transition between indoor and outdoor play. Crafted from solid cherry and beechwood, it's tough enough to endure outdoor spaces your toddler takes it on.

$16.99

Toddlers will love zooming around on this fox ride-on, and it's a great transition toy into traditional balance bikes. If you take it for a driveway adventure, simply use a damp cloth to wipe down the wheels before bringing back inside.

$79.99

Besides offering a fantastic opportunity to hone focus, coordination, determination and taking turns, lawn games are just plain fun. Set them up close together for the littles and spread them out when Mom and Dad get in on the action. With their low profile and rope rings, they're great for indoors as well.

$24.75

How switching to organic dairy was the perfect teaching moment for my family

It is possible to make a no-brainer decision that still has seriously positive effects.

September 20, 2021

This article is sponsored by Organic Valley.

As a mama in 2021, I love when I encounter teachable, problem-solving moments with my kids. One of the biggest recurring themes is that our actions have repercussions—in our lives and in the lives of others. And, sometimes, little shifts can have significant effects.

Recently, one item on my family's to-do list was to be more mindful about how we're treating our bodies and the planet. That quickly led us to explore our food choices. And, thankfully, we didn't have to do anything too dramatic to reap some wonderful benefits: Switching to organic dairy from Organic Valley was a simple-yet-impactful place for my family to start because we already consume dairy products.

While I know there are multiple ways to make a difference, this was one easy (and delicious) starting point for our family. Now we just consume dairy products we feel good about—in more ways than one!

Switching to organic dairy is convenience you can feel good about

All too often, the "convenient" foods marketed to moms seem to come with a catch like unsavory ingredients or subpar manufacturing standards. Not so with organic dairy products from Organic Valley! I have the peace of mind from knowing that the products I'm serving have been produced with the highest standards of animal care and aren't padded with sugar or other unpronounceable ingredients.

On a practical level, switching to organic dairy was so simple—Organic Valley's string cheese is my kids' most-requested lunch box item anyway. Making the full switch to organic dairy was as easy as picking one carton of milk over another or grabbing the Organic Valley butter.

The convenience also carries over to our home: When my kids say they are hungry or need a snack, I suggest they look for the Organic Valley packaging in our refrigerator. My 3-year-old can just grab Organic Valley Single Serve Milk herself, which makes her feel capable and independent—and gives me an extra minute to sit down.

It’s a nutritious and reliable choice

There's no denying that milk is a nutritious beverage for kids. Loaded with calcium, protein, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and more, milk helps fuel my kids and support their growth. However, not all glasses of milk are created equally. Organic Valley Grassmilk has higher levels of Omega-3 & conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) compared to conventional milk.

Just as important to me as what the products include is what they don't include. Because Organic Valley is USDA-certified organic, I know there are never GMOs, toxic pesticides, antibiotics or added hormones in my kids' glass of milk or bite of cheese.

Organic dairy is better for the environment—and our kids’ futures

I first discovered Organic Valley because of their organic promise and delicious products—but our enthusiasm only deepened when we learned more about their commitment to sustainability. That's big for my family: We come face-to-face with environmental issues on a daily basis because we live in the western United States, where water shortages and wildfires have gone beyond the crisis point. As a result, my kids and I have talked a lot about ways to help the environment. And, instead of getting burnt out on trying to do all the things, switching to Organic Valley helped us feel empowered that our choices can lead to positive changes.

Why? Because Organic Valley "walks the walk" when it comes to making the world better by practicing climate-smart farming with a pasture-based system. Not only does this system allow cows to spend 50% more time outside than USDA standards require, but Organic Valley has a lower carbon footprint because of their on-farm sustainability practices. The business itself even uses renewable power.

More little changes that can make an impact

For me, switching to organic dairy was an eye-opener not only because I realized how easy a change it could be but also because it inspired our family to look for other small changes we could make. For example, we already ride bikes for fun with the kids, so we started riding them to school instead of driving. We already spend money on disposable plastic bags, so we switched to invest instead in reusable ones.

On their own, these choices may seem small. But they do add up—in ways that benefit the environment and my family.

Make the switch to organic dairy with Organic Valley. Explore the products and get a coupon code on the website.

No pool, no problem with this app that's like Airbnb for swimming pools

Never suffer through another hot day when a stranger's pool can become your personal oasis.

September 30, 2021

Looking for something new to do with kids—near where you live, or close to a vacation destination?

Always wanted to take a dip in your trendy neighbor's super cool (but probably super expensive to maintain) pool?

You'll want to check out Swimply, the pool rental service that lets you rent local pools by the hour. Think Airbnb, but for swimming pools. It's all the convenience of a backyard pool, but none of the work.

Here's my review for using Swimply to cool off the whole family.

I got to try Swimply out this past summer with my four kids and we had a blast. We communicated with the pool owner (the 'host') via app only, which enabled us to book for two adults and four children. When we arrived, we walked straight into the backyard where our swimming oasis awaited.

While everything was clean and set up for us, we didn't ever see the host, similar to a home rental experience. During our swim, we blasted music. Ate snacks poolside. Had a family cannonball contest. My son read a book by the picnic table. And then we packed up and went home without any need to worry about pool maintenance, cleanup or anything else. (Note: Many, though not all, of the pools provide bathroom access via Port-A-Potty or a poolside/pool house restroom. You'll want to check and work that into your plans if there's no restroom to use).

You can book far-in-advance swims, or find a local one available last minute. You'll pay the hourly fee, plus a small service/cleaning charge for each visit. There are thousands of pools available all over the country, and the company is soon launching a related space rental service, which will let you rent tennis courts, fire pits or other beautiful outdoor spaces, also by the hour.

Here's how it works:

Find local swimming pools and sort through reviewed listings, browse pictures, and pick one that meets your needs. You can sort through options that include diving boards, heated pools, grills and hot tub access.

Chat with the host to finalize visit details.

Swim away!

P.S. Interested in renting your own backyard pool out to bring in some money and share the floaty fun? You can sign up to host here.

My son was 6 months old when I found out I was pregnant again—and I was devastated

How dare I feel this way when other women yearned for biological children?

July 30, 2019

When the two lines popped up on the third dollar store pregnancy test I took that morning, I prayed that it was wrong, that I was seeing things. Well, technically I was. I was seeing two clear lines that could only mean one thing: I was pregnant.

My mind felt like it was stuffed with cotton and simultaneously like it was about to explode. I wasn't even a year postpartum after having my first child and here I was, pregnant again.

I knew surprises like these happened but the thing was, my first baby was a miracle and this second baby wasn't supposed to be possible. On top of my infertility issues, my husband and I decided to be extra careful with condoms and birth control. Despite having one fallopian tube and doing everything in the world trying to prevent a baby, that test wasn't lying and I was completely and utterly devastated.

I had just lost most of my baby weight. I had just started to get my life back on track. I started to have a semblance of freedom as a mother of a 6-month-old who was eating solids and not breastfeeding around the clock anymore. I was even thinking about going back to work. And in the blink of an eye, it was all gone.

How dare I feel this way when other women yearned for biological children?

How dare I feel this way when other women would literally do anything to see those two lines on a stick?

How dare I consider all of my options when I had a safe home, relationship, finances?

The guilt of those ugly thoughts hit me immediately.

Then the next thing I knew I was in the hospital bleeding with a possible miscarriage and I knew at that moment that I could never let go of my child. Despite not being ready psychologically for another baby I was going to do my best.

But the guilt never stopped, even after he was born.

When you have only one child, you can tend to their every need at the drop of a hat, but when you have two it requires a lot more planning and patience.

I knew that when the baby was born my toddler was going to miss out. That my baby was going to miss out. That my husband was going to miss out. And ultimately that I was going to miss out.

I hated that my second child never got to snuggle alone with me for the first year of his life. That he cried more because I had to feed his brother, change diapers, or put him down for a nap and just couldn't focus on him 100% of the time.

I hate how he gets his toys stolen from him, that his brother sometimes hits him, and that I didn't make it to a full year of breastfeeding with him.

But if I look past all those little everyday things and focus on the big picture, I love that he has an older brother to hug him after he falls.

I love that he gets tickled by his bubby and they giggle as they run around the house.

I love that he learned how to climb up and down the stairs in our house and talk faster because he wants to keep up with his older brother.

I love when he hands his brother food and they—finally—share nicely.

I love that my oldest asks for my youngest when he's taking a nap.

I love that this was possible thanks to a change of plans by fate.

My youngest may not get all the attention his brother got as a newborn but he is still growing up to be a strong, smart, independent little man like his older brother. And most importantly, there is more love to go around for all of us.

I would have never imagined that they would willingly kiss one another, or that they would tackle each other with hugs and try to have tickle fights for fun. Nor did I think it was possible for my husband and me to love another tiny human just as much as our first child, and somehow our hearts fill up with more love every single day.

Now, having more than one child may not be for everyone but after everything we went through, I am glad it happened to me. I wouldn't have it any other way.