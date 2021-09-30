CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leak Uncovers GTA Remastered Trilogy – Reveal Coming Soon?

By Django Zimmatore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new leak suggests that a Grand Theft Auto Trilogy ‘Definitive Edition’ could feature remastered versions of three beloved games from the GTA series. Grand Theft Auto is one of the most iconic series in all of gaming. However, many gamers have only ever played a couple of GTA titles, thanks to many of them releasing such a long time ago.

