Leak Uncovers GTA Remastered Trilogy – Reveal Coming Soon?

Grand Theft Auto leaks have been abundant in the past few months. With many new and speculative leaks promising a remaster of classic titles, there has yet to be anything promising shown. With TakeTwo Interactive adamant about bringing GTA 5 to next-generation consoles, the wait still seems long for a GTA 6. Despite this, fans have been longing for ways to play classic GTA titles on modern systems. With the titles having leaked in the past, many have been certain of their existence. Whether or not, TakeTwo has been single-handedly ending fan-made projects as well. Including the likes of which that recreate GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City. The efforts to also remove source code GTA ports are very telling as to the future decisions Rockstar makes in re-releases. A new release from the Korean rating board GARC, Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy Definitive Edition has been leaked officially.
