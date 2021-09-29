CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

workout bench for small space

By njfan39
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

I was looking for ideas, too. Pretty sure I want an incline/decline bench rather than a flat bench. I am just beginning to lift and I have read that incline bench presses are safer for you than flat bench presses. Also, I just don't plan on lifting truly heavy weights, so I don't need something that handles massive amounts. This is the one I was looking at. Just wish I could find one that did leg curls, too.

community.myfitnesspal.com

naplesillustrated.com

Drive-By Workouts with John Skokna

Ever wanted the gym to come to you? Thanks to COVID-19, certified personal trainer John Skokna started a mobile gym using a customized trailer. He takes his Skokna Strength Performance Unit to parks, driveways, and sports fields, where it folds out into a training area with squat racks, kettlebells, pull-up bars, and more. “Anything you can think of that you’d have in a gym can be found in my trailer,” Skokna explains. He believes the trailer can continue to help people meet their workout goals even as life and fitness return to normal after the pandemic.
TrendHunter.com

Wall-Mounted Workout Systems

The FRYCTION bodyweight frames are a durable, simplistic solution for athletes seeking out a way to work out from the comfort of home in a holistic manner. The frames work by being attached onto a wall and will go to work providing athletes with a place to perform a range of workouts that exercise the back, biceps, chest and triceps, depending on the variation. The high-quality construction of the frames means athletes can enjoy a comfortable workout experience in a dependable manner.
Stronglifts to madcow

Stronglifts to madcow

I wouldn't intermix programs. It's just not necessary. If you gain on squats in one program, you will gain on others if it is dosed appropriately. Mixing two programs without consideration of it effects your load management isn't a wise decision. I would just move onto more advanced programming leaning...
twincitieslive.com

Finding Joy in Your Workouts

Finding the right workout routine is key for it to be successful. Fitness Expert Nickie Carrigan has some tips on finding the workout that will spark joy in your life. Mention TCL at The Warehouse and get a month-long membership for just $55.
Military.com

Workout of the Week: The Double Ladder

The question of when to do a double ladder or a pyramid workout is a personal preference, but it also could be dependent on your current fitness abilities. If you are familiar with the PT pyramid, where you would go up each step of the pyramid until you reach a certain level and then repeat in reverse order, then a double ladder workout will make sense.
podiumrunner.com

The Sisyphus Session Hill Workout

I love hill workouts. Running up and down a hill gives you the most bang for your training buck: power, strength, endurance, and speed — all wrapped into one workout. The Sisyphus Session adds mental toughness to that mix. For those who aren’t quite up to date on their Greek...
who13.com

Wellness Wednesday: chair workout

September is Healthy Aging Month and morning exercise has been shown to improve decision-making skills and overall cognition for the remainder of the day in older individuals. Strength Coach Danya Douglas Hunt shares some simple seated stretches anyone can do every morning.
ABC 4

Easy, simple workouts

Fitness guru, Kendra Strobel, joins Nicea to share her story and encourage viewers to get involved in her “Three Breaks” Fitness Program. Strobel introduced a term she called “Fitness Snacking” recommending that we trade our walk to the cupboard for a snack to instead take 5 to 7 minutes to exercise.
KEVN

HealthWatch--Full body workout

There are plenty of things you can do to stay in shape at home. This week, Rapid City YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas to keep you going. “Hello. Today I’m going to demonstrate a full body hit workout, so that way you’re going to get some strength training in and some cardio in, all from the comfort of your own home. We’re going to start nice and easy with 30 jumping jacks, and they can be regular or half jacks. Out and in, alll the way up to 30. If you didn’t want to jump, just tap it out side to side. After the jacks, we’re going to have a nice easy squat position. You can be narrow, wide or sumo, doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to go with a nice neutral side squat. Down and up. Chest is high. Looking forward, just dropping the hips down. Knees are staying over the feet, not over the toes. 20 times. After those 20 squats, we going to go right down onto the ground for push ups. It doesn’t matter if you’re on your toes or your knees. A pushup is a pushup, so don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. Abs are tight so that back is flat. Hands can be narrow or wide as long as the chest comes right in between them. Up in that plank position. Down. Up. Or knees down, down, up. We only have to do ten for this round, so nice job. After those, we’re going to come back up for our lunges. Lunges, you can lunge forward or backward. I’m going to do a backward lunge because i happen to like that balance a little bit better. Feet are hop width apart. One leg goes back and we lunge down . As you lunge down, you want those legs to be in that 90-90 position. Knees.over ankles in the front, in the back knee pointing straight at the ground. So we’re going to do a total of 20. After those, you guessed it, ten more pushups. We’re going to finish this round up with some bicycles. Opposite shoulder into the opposite knee. After those 320 bicycles, we’re going to plant those feet down and then bridge, releasing that lower back, bringing those hips up as high as we can. And once we’re done with 20 bridges, we’re going to bring those hands back and finish with some good old fashioned curls. I’m Nicole Craig with the YMCA and HealthWatch.”
RAPID CITY, SD
myfitnesspal.com

October 2021 Planking and Isometric Exercise Challenge

If you are new to posting on this thread, or if you are new to planking and isometric exercises, we welcome you! If you are returning from a previous thread, we welcome you, too. There are no set challenges - this is a mixed-ability / mixed-experience / everyone welcome group.
Domino

The 7 Best Love Seats Are a Solution to Small Spaces

If love seats are outdated, no one told Noz Nozawa. The San Francisco–based designer swears by the compact two-seater sofa. Her own living room touts a 19th-century French settee. But it’s easy to see why this often dismissed piece deserves a second look. Love seats are the shortest of all lounging furniture—they typically span only 60 inches—making them perfect for studio apartments, but also, perhaps surprisingly, larger living arrangements. “I think the proportions of a love seat make some seating silhouettes shine a lot better,” says Nozawa. “Longer sofas can elongate proportions to the point that some pieces look stretched.”
HOME & GARDEN
Back-To-School Workouts

Back-To-School Workouts

Ali Holman from Core Camper shared quick and easy workouts that you can fit in during the busy back-to-school season. For more about Core Camper, including their online classes, click here.
active.com

The 18 Best Pieces of Exercise Equipment for Small Spaces

By clicking on the product links in this article, we may receive a commission fee at no cost to you, the reader. Finding the right exercise equipment can be tough, especially if you’re tight on space but still want to get a great workout in. That’s why the Active Reviews Team compiled this list of the 18 best pieces of exercise equipment for small spaces.
myfitnesspal.com

How to do a perfect push-up! AND TIPS FOR BEGINNERS

A push-up is a traditional calisthenics movement that starts in the prone position and progresses to the standing position. Push-ups work the pectoral muscles, triceps, and anterior deltoids, as well as the rest of the deltoids, serratus anterior,. coracobrachialis, and the midsection as a whole, by lifting and lowering the...
The Road So Far...

The Road So Far...

For 4 months you've come a long way and are reaping the results. Wishing you all the best with your future goals! Keep on going and let us know your progress. The gym is the easy part for me, the hard part is cooking 3 pounds of chicken every single day and dividing it into 6 plastic containers after I've been to the gym twice already and worked all day Lol.
myfitnesspal.com

How Fast is Progress Lost

It's life. Happens to everyone. You're not going to lose anything enormous. Focus on family and getting better and get back to your routine when you can. Missing a few days doesn't really have an impact on your fitness. If you are at a relatively high level of fitness, it can take weeks of nothing to start to lose some fitness...even then, it comes back very quickly. *kitten* happens. I've been injured numerous times over the years which has held me out for a month or more and my reduction in fitness was minimal and returned very quickly. To really knock you back to square one takes months if you have a relatively high fitness level.
BobVila

13 Wine Rack Ideas Perfect for Big and Small Storage Spaces

Oenophiles and casual wine drinkers alike need a place to store their wine, whether they have dozens of vintage bottles or simply keep a few on hand for their next dinner party. While there are countless wine rack models on the market that provide an easy solution, many of these products can also be easily replicated as homemade DIY projects. These wine rack ideas will inspire your next homemade creation, though many of them are also available for purchase.
HOME & GARDEN
myfitnesspal.com

Snap Fitness or Anytime Fitness

I’ve always used anytime fitness. The large number of locations is awesome. I know the size of the gym varies by location but overall they are usually nice. I will say I’ve never tried snap fitness. Posts: 535 Member. I'm happy with AF, clean, safe has everything I need, don't...
boxrox.com

Wodapalooza Workouts Revealed

Wodapalooza workouts have been revealed little by little and it looks extremely challenging. So far, three have been unveiled: Death By 2.0, Seven Minutes in Heaven, and Meet Me at the Bar. Wodapalooza is one of the highlights in the CrossFit competitive calendar. It kickstarts the year with qualified and...
Telegraph

The easy way to make the most of small spaces

It’s a fact that British houses are getting smaller. New homes built today measure, on average, around 730 sq ft – 20 per cent less than those built 50 years ago, according to research by insurers LABC Warranty. But a room that is short on space doesn’t have to be low on impact.
INTERIOR DESIGN

