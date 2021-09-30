Norcross defense on impressive run heading into Berkmar game
Berkmar Patriots (7-AAAAAAA) Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA) Norcross took another step toward Region 7-AAAAAAA title contention by grinding out a 16-3 victory over Meadowcreek. The Bue Devils’ defense continued its stellar play in the victory — the unit has only allowed two field goals in its past 14 quarters. Its current run also includes back-to-back shutouts of South Gwinnett (7-0) and Dunwoody (54-0).www.gwinnettprepsports.com
