CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

College athletes will get paid. It's just a matter of time after NLRB memo.

Marconews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s how college sports change forever. At some point over the next several months, a labor union will engage with a group of football players at a prominent private school like Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Stanford or Boston College and encourage them to rally support for unionization within the team. Enough players will sign union cards to take them to the nearest National Labor Relations Board regional office.

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Razorback Athletes Now Have Another Way To Get Paid: Academic Success

Razorback athletes may receive money for their academic success through an initiative announced by the University of Arkansas athletic department on Thursday. With the Razorback Academic Success Initiative, UA athletes will receive educational benefits and monetary awards for their academic success and progression towards graduation. The program is a response...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox5ny.com

NLRB says college football players, some other athletes can unionize

NCAA adopts interim name, image, likeness policy | NewsNOW from FOX. College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc57.com

NLRB memo: College football players are employees

The National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer says college football players and some other athletes in money-making sports are employees of their schools. The guidance could lead to players forming unions and negotiating over their working conditions. NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the...
LABOR ISSUES
Slate

College Athletes Just Got Much Closer to Becoming Employees

It has been a transformative three months in college sports. In the case NCAA v. Alston in June, a 9–0 Supreme Court swatted away an NCAA argument that amateurism was so vital to the character of the games that the association deserved special treatment under antitrust law and put caps on “education-related” benefits to players. In July, after state legislators around the country forced the issue, athletes started earning money for the use of their names, images, and likenesses, a right that the NCAA had denied them for its entire history. Later that month, Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC and kicked off a new realignment wave.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fortune

College athletes are employees and have the right to unionize, NLRB says

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bizjournals

NLRB memo says athletes at private universities are employees. Here's what that could mean for schools.

In the latest signal of the changing collegiate-athletics landscape, Jennifer Abruzzo, general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, said in a Wednesday memorandum that athletes at private universities should be considered employees under the National Labor Relations Act. “Indeed, players at academic institutions perform services for their colleges and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bloomberglaw.com

Student-Athlete Employee Issue Just the Start for NLRB’s Counsel

An effort to classify some college athletes as employees by the federal labor board’s top attorney could reach far beyond sports, giving additional protection to workers in other industries misclassified as independent contractors. In a memo released Wednesday, National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said she would formally...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcmillen
Person
Mark Emmert

Comments / 0

Community Policy