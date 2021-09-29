College athletes will get paid. It's just a matter of time after NLRB memo.

It has been a transformative three months in college sports. In the case NCAA v. Alston in June, a 9–0 Supreme Court swatted away an NCAA argument that amateurism was so vital to the character of the games that the association deserved special treatment under antitrust law and put caps on “education-related” benefits to players. In July, after state legislators around the country forced the issue, athletes started earning money for the use of their names, images, and likenesses, a right that the NCAA had denied them for its entire history. Later that month, Texas and Oklahoma left the Big 12 for the SEC and kicked off a new realignment wave.

