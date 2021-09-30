CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

Screaming At Trees Leads To One Arrested

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 4 days ago

According to a report released this week, Summerville Police arrested a woman after she was found screaming loudly in a wooded area. The report said that Chattooga 911 had notified the county sheriff’s department about complaints about woman in the area of Highway 48 and Martin Street who was walking through the woods screaming. A Chattooga County Deputy spotted the woman on the railroad tracks near Highway 48 close to the Summerville City Limits. The deputy gave the woman lawful commands to stop, but the woman ignored the deputy.

