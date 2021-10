The Rolling Stones made a special onstage dedication to Charlie Watts last night during their first live show since the death of their longtime drummer. "I must say though at this point it’s a bit of a poignant night for us," singer Mick Jagger told the audience at a private event hosted at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "This is our first tour in 59 years that we’ve done without our lovely Charlie Watts. We all miss Charlie so much, we miss him as a band, we miss him as friends, on and off the stage.

