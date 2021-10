CENTENNIAL, Colo.--The Colorado Avalanche continues its exhibition slate tonight, taking on the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It is the first game of a back-to-back set for the Avs, who return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. The Avalanche is set to play three home games and three road games during the preseason, facing the Golden Knights, Wild and Dallas Stars twice each (once at home, once on the road).

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO