SCC Reaching Those Most in Need of an Education
In March of 2020, Sandhills Community College’s College and Career Readiness (CCR) program implemented a paper-based curriculum called “High School Equivalency in the Community” to a handful of students who were unable to attend classes in person or participate in online courses. Typical barriers some students face include not having access to the internet, a lack of basic digital literacy skills, unreliable transportation, childcare concerns, and changing work schedules.www.sandhills.edu
Comments / 0