CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinehurst, NC

SCC Reaching Those Most in Need of an Education

sandhills.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March of 2020, Sandhills Community College’s College and Career Readiness (CCR) program implemented a paper-based curriculum called “High School Equivalency in the Community” to a handful of students who were unable to attend classes in person or participate in online courses. Typical barriers some students face include not having access to the internet, a lack of basic digital literacy skills, unreliable transportation, childcare concerns, and changing work schedules.

www.sandhills.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said its new regulation will...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinehurst, NC
Education
City
Pinehurst, NC
NBC News

Abortion, guns top agenda for new Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is gearing up for a blockbuster term beginning Monday that is likely to produce the most important ruling on abortion in 30 years and a long-awaited decision on the issue of carrying guns outside the home. The court will also take up a dispute over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Two Americans win Medicine Nobel for work on heat and touch

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - American scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for the discovery of receptors in the skin that sense temperature and touch and could pave the way for new pain-killers. Their work, carried out independently, has helped show...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scc#An Education#Adult Education#Basic Education#Continuing Education#Ccr#Hse#Community#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy