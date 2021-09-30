These antivirus programs are compatible with Windows 11 according to AV Comparatives
AV Comparatives, a site known for its security tests, released a list of antivirus programs that it found to be compatible with Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. Microsoft will release Windows 11 on October 5, 2021, officially. New devices with the new operating system preinstalled will become available on that day and Windows 10 devices that meet the system requirements will get upgrade offers in a staged rollout.www.ghacks.net
