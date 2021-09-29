Man charged with murder in golf club killing in southwest Houston
Authorities have charged a 53-year-old man with murder in the death of a man struck several times with a golf club in southwest Houston, police said. Patrick McCarthy was arrested Monday, shortly after police investigated a report of a person down in the 2600 block of Almeda Plaza, near Almeda Road and Airport Boulevard. A court document charging McCarthy with murder identified the person slain as Anthony Wayne Jackson.kldjfb.xyz
Comments / 0