Texas State

Tomlinson: Texas' most powerful oil family also regulates the industry. That's a problem.

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas’s most powerful family in oil and natural gas does not hold the most number of shares or mineral rights in the Permian Basin; they hold sway through elected office. Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick and her father, State Rep. Tom Craddick, make or break companies and determine the future of Texas’s energy industry. And through their fundraising and asset trading, they blur the lines between politics, business and personal profit, according to a new watchdog report.

