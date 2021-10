Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” – 9/24/21. Montana State University welcomed the largest incoming class back to campus this fall with a total of 3,871 new, first-time students according to the campus’ fall headcount. These new students bring the overall enrollment to 16,841, a 4 percent increase from 2020’s total enrollment. Students also returned to in-person learning this fall following last academic year’s adjusted virtual and hybrid offerings. MSU staff and faculty have worked hard to get students back to campus in a safe environment this fall. Records were set across all race and ethnicity self-identifications, including a 25 percent increase over five years for American Indian/Alaska Native enrollment.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO