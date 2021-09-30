CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Recalls First Time Hearing Soundgarden

By Lauryn Schaffner
 4 days ago
Most people can remember the first time that they heard one of their favorite musicians because it's such a profound moment. Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell recalls the first time he heard Soundgarden, which he cites as one of his favorite bands. "We were probably just in the formative years...

96krock.com

Alice In Chains: Their 30 Best Songs, Ranked

Alice in Chains released their debut LP, Facelift, 30 years ago today (August 21), and three decades later, the album remains one of the darkest, most-influential titles in rock. Frankly, the same could be said about the band’s entire catalog, which spans six studio albums, three EPs, three live releases...
antiMUSIC

Jerry Cantrell Takes Fans Behind The Scenes of 'Brighten' Video

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the making of a video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Brighten." "It's pure rock and roll," says Cantrell about the tune. "Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It's a big rock song."
The Moose 95.1 FM

Brandi Carlile Wants to Continue Singing for Soundgarden

Since Chris Cornell's untimely death in 2017, Soundgarden haven't publicly discussed any plans to continue forward without him. But vocalist Brandi Carlile, who's tackled some songs with the band, wants to continue singing for them and insisted she would make the time to do a tour. “I am such a...
wiltonbulletin.com

Brandi Carlile Is Up to Tour With the Surviving Members of Soundgarden

In August, Brandi Carlile played a headlining set at The Gorge Amphitheatre, around 150 miles east of Seattle. For Carlile, this was a big moment — she grew up in Washington State, and the show had the sense of a homecoming. The event also found her joned by a number of guests, including the three surviving members of Soundgarden.
mxdwn.com

Josh Klinghoffer Added As Pearl Jam’s Touring Guitarist

Legendary American rock band Pearl Jam returned to the stage on Saturday night for their first concert in three years and a familiar face joined them. Playing at Asbury Park, NJ’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival, the band unveiled a new lineup that includes former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. The multi-talented musician played guitar, percussion and provided backing vocals for the band’s entire 20-song set.
Stereogum

Watch Brandi Carlile Sing A Rousing Version Of “Better Man” With Pearl Jam At Ohana Fest

This past weekend, Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival went down in Dana Point, California. Vedder was very busy all weekend. He’d been booked to headline two of the three nights — one solo and one with Pearl Jam. But Vedder actually headlined all three. Saturday-night headliners Kings Of Leon had to cancel their performance because of the death of their mother. Vedder filled in, playing a set of covers with an ad hoc all-star band. Vedder must’ve been exhausted by Sunday night, but he got some help.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

K.K. Downing Couldn’t Cut Ties and ‘Leave It All in the Past’

Nearly a decade after leaving Judas Priest, a band he helped form, guitarist K.K. Downing found himself at a crossroads in 2019. His attempts to perhaps rejoin the band had been rebuffed, so he made the decision to move forward and form his own group, one that unapologetically calls on his past sound and influences. The band's name, KK’s Priest, made it pretty clear what the music would sound like.
Rolling Stone

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen Join Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’ at Florida Gig

Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Watch the Rolling Stones’ New ‘Troubles A’Comin’ Video

The Rolling Stones released another previously unheard track recorded during the sessions for their 1981 album Tattoo You. “Troubles A'Comin,” originally released by the Chi-Lites in 1970, is one of nine recordings added to Tattoo You for the anniversary edition, which arrives on Oct. 22 and also includes the band’s 1982 appearance at Wembley Stadium in 1982.
Laredo Morning Times

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.”. Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Kiss Release ‘Beth (Acoustic Mix)’ From New ‘Destroyer’ Box Set

Kiss have released a new acoustic mix of their 1976 hit "Beth" as the first sample of their upcoming Destroyer box set. "For the new acoustic mix of 'Beth,' the original recorded acoustic guitar track was taken from the analog multitracks and has now been fully restored and mixed with the original piano, vocal and synthesizer tracks, adding a fresh yet familiar feel to this iconic recording," explains a press release.
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
