NAVESINK, NJ – In honor of St. Francis of Assisi whose Feast Day is October 4th, we will be hosting our Annual Blessing of the Animals service at All Saints’ Memorial Church, locally known as “The Stone Church” on Sunday, October 3rd at 2 pm. Please bring your pet, cat, dog, bunny, bird, reptile, fish, etc., on a leash or in a crate, cage or other container. As always, if your pet is unable to join us, please feel free to bring a photo instead. We will also say prayers for those who have lost pets in the past year. Each pet will receive an individual blessing.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO