FOOTBALL: Athens MS teams split with Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL — The Athens Middle School Hornets went a combined 2-2 against the Chapel Hill Bulldogs Sept. 23 in Chapel Hill.

The Athens eighth grade White team won 22-14, while the eighth grade Maroon team won 18-14. In seventh grade action, the White team lost 18-12, while the Maroon team lost 22-6.

In the seven grade White game, running backs Kayin Jeter and Tre Thompson had rushing touchdowns, while the defense was led by linebackers Marlon Bowman and Liam Fierbaugh.

In the Maroon game, quarterback Satchel Williams had a touchdown pass to wide receiver CJ Rockmore, while the defensive was led by cornerback Jayvyn Jackson with an interception and a strong defensive effort by defensive end Sam Smith and defensive tackle McCager Smith.

In the eighth grade White game, running back Aiden Silmon had three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Christopher Vandiver had two two-point passing conversions to wide receiver Raymond Mathis.

The defense was led by defensive tackle Andrew Godsey and linebacker Sebastian Delgado.

The eighth grade Maroon team was led by quarterback David Richardson with a TD pass to Jayvien Taylor, a rushing touchdown by Richardson and a rushing TD by Julius Brewer.

Leading the way for the defense was cornerback Waldo Arroyo and linebacker Juan Cleto.

Athens is at Bruce Field Thursday as they host the Henderson Lions.