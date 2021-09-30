CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TX

FOOTBALL: Athens MS teams split with Chapel Hill

By From Staff Reports
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 5 days ago

CHAPEL HILL — The Athens Middle School Hornets went a combined 2-2 against the Chapel Hill Bulldogs Sept. 23 in Chapel Hill.

The Athens eighth grade White team won 22-14, while the eighth grade Maroon team won 18-14. In seventh grade action, the White team lost 18-12, while the Maroon team lost 22-6.

In the seven grade White game, running backs Kayin Jeter and Tre Thompson had rushing touchdowns, while the defense was led by linebackers Marlon Bowman and Liam Fierbaugh.

In the Maroon game, quarterback Satchel Williams had a touchdown pass to wide receiver CJ Rockmore, while the defensive was led by cornerback Jayvyn Jackson with an interception and a strong defensive effort by defensive end Sam Smith and defensive tackle McCager Smith.

In the eighth grade White game, running back Aiden Silmon had three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Christopher Vandiver had two two-point passing conversions to wide receiver Raymond Mathis.

The defense was led by defensive tackle Andrew Godsey and linebacker Sebastian Delgado.

The eighth grade Maroon team was led by quarterback David Richardson with a TD pass to Jayvien Taylor, a rushing touchdown by Richardson and a rushing TD by Julius Brewer.

Leading the way for the defense was cornerback Waldo Arroyo and linebacker Juan Cleto.

Athens is at Bruce Field Thursday as they host the Henderson Lions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
ABC News

Suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court, man in custody: Police

A man is in custody after he was removed from a suspicious SUV near the Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Capitol police said. The suspect, 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was removed from the car and placed under arrest around 11 a.m. local time, police said. Earlier in the...
Reuters

U.S. Senate to vote on debt ceiling, Republicans say they will oppose

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Democrats planned a Wednesday vote in the Senate to suspend the U.S. debt ceiling, setting up yet another confrontation with Republicans that risks an economically crippling federal credit default. The effort seemed destined to fail as the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell,...
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Athens, TX
Local
Texas Football
Local
Texas Education
Athens, TX
Sports
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Smith
Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
1K+
Followers
101
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy