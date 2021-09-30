CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: On The Mark Interview with State Senator John Gordner

FULL INTERVIEW: State Senator John Gordner (27th District) discusses election reform, Voter ID and overturning mask mandates on On The Mark.

