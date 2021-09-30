LISTEN: On The Mark Interview with State Senator John Gordner

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The big field of Republicans running for governor of Pennsylvania is increasingly unsettled, with more candidates joining it, few leading party figures picking favorites and persistent talk that one of the most senior state Republican lawmakers may run. Perhaps the most-asked question among Republican lawmakers, donors and strategists is whether Jake Corman, the state Senate’s president pro tempore, will declare his candidacy for governor. In a brief interview in a Capitol corridor, Corman would not say whether he is considering running, or if it had crossed his mind. “It’s crossed my mind that we need a good candidate, someone who can win,” Corman said. But Corman, 57, the son of a state senator and whose district includes Penn State’s main campus in Happy Valley, suggested that, even if he does decide to run, he won’t talk about it until after the municipal election on Nov. 2.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO