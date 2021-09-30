Week 6 football previews for Henderson County

Here are the Week 6 contests for the Henderson County area schools.

The following teams have an open week: Cross Roads, Eustace, Kemp, Malakoff and Trinidad.

The Rice JV at Cross Roads game scheduled for Thursday is canceled due to the Mt. Enterprise game being scheduled last week.

Brownsboro at Brook Hill

Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Herrington Stadium – 1051 N. Houston Street, Bullard, TX 75757.

Coaches: Brownsboro: Lance Connot. Brook Hill: Scott Ryle.

Up next: Mexia at Brownsboro, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Players to Watch: Brownsboro: Kyle Nichols, Aiden Hardin, C.J. Cofer, Jackson Epperson, Ryan McGrill, Gekyle Baker, Payton Stephenson, Dylan Downey, Kaleb Hernandez, Jaxyn Rogers, Lane Epperson. Brook Hill: Nick LaLocca, Derrion Hinton, Felipe Tristan, Alessandro Cairati, Colton Richards, John Englehart, Jaylon Warren, Von Dawson, Noah Langemeier.

Twitter size preview: The Brook Hill Guard are 4-1 overall following a 23-20 victory over Fort Worth Christian last week. … Brook Hill scores 25.4 points per game, while allowing 14 points per game defensively. The Bears are 1-4 following a 55-41 loss during Homecoming last week under first-year coach Lance Connot.

Mabank at Palestine

Game Time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Palestine Wildcat Stadium.

Coaches: Mabank: Zach Hudson. Palestine: Lance Angel.

Up next: Kilgore at Mabank, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Players to Watch: Mabank: Caleb Goforth, Kaizen Burrows, Raul Carrasco, Braxton McCabe, J.J. Flores, Cody Chapman, Aiden Wilkenson, Kyler Howeth, Sam Bowker, Dallas Smith. Palestine: Jarrett Henry, Taj’Shawn Wilson, Shedrick Dudley, Jermny Walker, Mason Mitchell, Kaleb Hagans, Quan’tae Gage, Anthony McLaughlin, Peayton Giles, Kobey Taylor, Tyler Hunt, Jarod Walker, Dy’myzean Martin, Luke James, Jamyrian Black, Pedro Garcia-Castillo.

Twitter size preview: Week 2 of the District 9-4A, Division I schedule sees two teams looking for victories following losses in the opener. The Mabank Panthers had a 30-13 loss to the Lindale Eagles for their first loss of the season, while Palestine lost 35-6 to Kilgore. … Palestine gives up 30 points per game, while scoring 24.4 points. … The Panthers give up 14.8 points, while scoring 35 points per contest.