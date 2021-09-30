CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Twin Falls Idaho Paper Gives God the Heave Ho

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can we pinpoint a date on the calendar when the Bible became an offensive weapon? My former coworker, Andrew Weeks, launched a bold project a dozen years ago. At the time he was working for the Magic Valley Times-News. He contacted several pastors from local churches and asked them to write columns for the paper’s Saturday religion page. Over time, some of the pastors involved lost interest and stopped submitting columns.

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 1

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Check This Out: Symbol of Liberty Visits Twin Falls, Idaho

Rush Limbaugh used to say, if you can afford it, go ahead. I'm paraphrasing. He was talking about big cars and big homes and it inflamed liberals. This past weekend, State Representative Dorothy Moon and her husband, Darr, drove their Hummer to Liberty Fest 2021 in Twin Falls. It has a Tea Party motif as you can see. The fuel is expensive. The Moon’s don’t often take it on the road but use it frequently for parades. It sends a message in rural Idaho. One that I would imagine plays well.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Representative Priscilla Giddings Faces Censure Next Month

I can easily say I’m glad I haven’t shared the pressure placed on Priscilla Giddings in the last six months. If you follow Idaho politics, you know a committee of her peers in the State House of Representatives recommended censure and removal of a committee assignment. That may come for the Republican from White Bird during a special session in November.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Society
News Radio 1310 KLIX

In Praise of Idaho’s Most Precious Commodity

I was at a stoplight on Kimberly Road. Waiting to hang a left turn onto Eastland Drive. A rig came along and it was hauling potatoes. After I made my turn I passed a second potato hauler. There are three foods I can think of that I would call great for universal purposes. Potatoes, eggs, and tomatoes. The latter is great with the other two and sometimes all three on a plate are what I call breakfast!
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Secret Lives of our Idaho Radio Ranch Cats

I was looking out my office window and I spotted her. One of our barn cats was prowling in the pasture behind our studios. It’s her happy hunting ground. She’s the longest surviving member of a litter of four born here more than 5 years ago. She often greets me mornings and she gets treats and some canned food. A second fellow, we call him Oscar, lives somewhere in the immediate area. He’s generally friendly but like his Sesame Street namesake, he sometimes has an attitude. She spends a good part of her days sleeping among the shrubs by the employee door. Oscar always knows when it’s mealtime. Otherwise, I know very little about how they spend most days and nights.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Morality#Eastside Baptist Church#Magic Valley Bible Church#Americans#Lgbtq
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Three Men From Missouri Sentenced on Idaho Poaching Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three young men from Missouri have been handed sentences for poaching-related crimes in Custer and Blaine Counties. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Grifen Whiteside, 21, Dylan Davidson, 25, and Sydney Wallace, 20, were sentenced recently following a big tip to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline. The result, all three men won't be hunting or fishing for some time.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Spot the International Space Station From Southern Idaho on Saturday

Space: the final frontier, is always up to something. Sometimes the surprises are natural and other times they are man-made and more predictable. The other day I was driving down Washington Street and thought I saw a light streak across the sky. When I got home I checked my dashcam footage and I wasn't crazy. I was surprised too. I posted the footage on a local Facebook group to see if others had seen it. People commented from all around Southern Idaho that they had seen it in Hailey, Twin Falls, and Buhl. These random lights in the sky always get our attention and we love seeing them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jimmy Fallon Makes Gas Joke About Idaho on Show This Week

Even though there are some people who don't think Idaho is a real place or confuse it with other states, we are in fact a real place and we make national news sometimes. Though the national news isn't always for good things, it also isn't always bad things. Sometimes it's just something funny. That happened this week when Jimmy Fallon talked about Idaho in a segment of his national show.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tiny Home On Wheels For Sale In Twin Falls, ID For Less Than $20K

When I say tiny home, I mean truly tiny home. This home on wheels, what looks to be on a trailer, is 128 square feet of adorableness. This home is 128 square feet but has a ton of charm. Right now it is listed on Zillow for $19,900. It has a bed and a bathroom, a dining and living area and surprisingly good amount of storage. I find the kitchen to be adorable as well. Plus with it on wheel you could pretty much take it anywhere you can find a place.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What? Can You Really Safely Drink Bubbly Water From this Idaho Spring?

I don't think the pandemic has turned me into a germaphobe, and I definitely wouldn't have considered myself to be extra wary of germs before COVID-19 happened. But, that doesn't mean I can't see when a situation is obviously a possibly gross situation. If snot-nosed kids are running around my house I wipe doorknobs and light switches more often. When food falls on the floor I take a moment to see how dirty the floor is before I decide whether the 5-second rule applies or not. Now, especially during the pandemic, I'm more aware of those possibly gross situations.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

VIDEO: Harvest Season and Fall Colors in Idaho

A guy I worked with years ago sent me a must-see Idaho video. It was filmed last fall during harvest near St. Anthony. It proves what a friend once told me. He was working at the time as a spokesman for Fish and Game. He grew up on a ranch six thousand feet above sea level. Near the Wyoming state line. Before his time at Fish and Game, he worked as an outfitter and guide.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy