Twin Falls Idaho Paper Gives God the Heave Ho
Can we pinpoint a date on the calendar when the Bible became an offensive weapon? My former coworker, Andrew Weeks, launched a bold project a dozen years ago. At the time he was working for the Magic Valley Times-News. He contacted several pastors from local churches and asked them to write columns for the paper’s Saturday religion page. Over time, some of the pastors involved lost interest and stopped submitting columns.newsradio1310.com
