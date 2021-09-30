PhenQ Complete Meal Shake Reviews – Is It Safe and Effective?

Plant-Powered Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids Now Available in Banana Chia and Mango Chia Exclusively on elsenutrition.com, Followed by Amazon and Other Key Retailers. VANCOUVER, BC, September 21, 2021 - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, today announced the launch of two new flavors of its Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids - Banana Chia and Mango Chia - giving parents even more sustainable, clean label, whole food based options. Made from whole food, clean ingredients, including organic almonds, buckwheat and tapioca, which account for 95 percent of the ingredients, Else Complete Nutrition Shakes for Kids are packed with nutrients, free from dairy, soy, gluten free and contain 50 percent less sugar than other options available in the market.
Comments / 0