Bullying In Schools Review: Stop Being Bulled At School for Kids

Being a parent means you worry about your kids. Add in concerns about how social distancing and pandemic-enforced home schooling might have affected them, and parental fretting can go off the scale.Indeed, new research suggests staying at home for most of the last 18 months has led to 43% of parents worrying their children will struggle to readjust to school this term, with concerns they will be bullied, or find it hard to make friends again.The study, by the tutoring platform MyTutor (mytutor.co.uk) also found parents are concerned about back-to-school issues as diverse as children being left behind academically because...

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO