A collection of performance art on video will be showcased at the first art exhibit of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Edna Carlsten Art Gallery. “Embodied” will be on exhibit Sept. 17, through Nov. 5. The gallery, located on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center on campus, is open to the public free of charge. Hours are Mondays, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon. The gallery is closed on Sundays. Face coverings are required indoors on the UW-Stevens Point campus.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO