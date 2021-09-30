Medable Forms New Site Network Council for DCTs
Medable Inc. has announced its Site Network Council (SNC), a select group of clinicians and research leaders who will serve as influential voices in Medable product and services development. SNC members represent diverse clinical sites and provide real-world experience and insights to inform Medable technical and strategic direction. They offer a transparent window into modern research environments to help Medable create decentralized clinical trial workflows that meet sites’ changing needs and enable greater participation in DCTs.www.appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com
