We're only hours into the first day of October and my daughter has already asked multiple times if we could get the Halloween decorations out of the garage today. Every time I tell her, "we'll see," she's quick to follow it up with, "if we can't do it today, can we do it this weekend?" So in the name of me keeping my sanity, I'm thinking we'll be putting up Halloween decorations before the weekend is up. But I'm good with that. It goes along with my personal rule that Halloween has to wait until October before we let it invade the household. Fall decorations are allowed in September, but it has to be October 1 before we start talking about ghosts and pumpkins.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO