CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Review: A Not-So-Marvelous Sequel

By Matt Singer
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
The Buzz Adams Morning Show
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In my review of the first Venom, I wrote “The only thing stopping this movie from becoming an immediate cult classic is that it takes nearly an hour for Tom Hardy to go full Venom. If they’d trimmed 15 minutes out of this thing, cut right to the chase, and just piled on the Hardy, Venom would be unmissable ... [Hardy and Venom] is the movie I desperately wished I was watching more of. (Despite the fact that I cannot recommend Venom and even hated parts of it, I would absolutely watch the sequel teased in one of the worst post-credits scenes I have ever witnessed.)”

buzzadamsshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Jonathan Majors Can't Wait for Marvel Fans to See the 'Wicked' Sequel

Ahead of his return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, actor Jonathan Majors is stoked for fans to check out the "wicked" movie. After Majors appeared as a Kang the Conqueror variant in Loki, the actor will be back as Kang in the upcoming sequel. Given Majors' performance in Loki, there's a tremendous amount of excitement from Marvel fans for the imminent arrival of Kang, whom the actor is just as excited to be playing for the fans.
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Post-Credits Scene, Explained: What It Means for the Spider-Verse

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and its post-credits scene.] Part of the charm and the tension of the Tom Hardy-starring “Venom” franchise has been its relative disinterest in lacing its action with that of both Sony’s own Spider-Man franchise and the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote (AKA Venom) who infects (and then charms?) him are long-established members of the Spider-Man fracas, both as antagonists and pals. And while both “Venom” and its new sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” mostly exist outside the increasingly convoluted world of...
MOVIES
abc27 News

Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Pandemic moviegoing is finally starting to look like pre-pandemic moviegoing. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” blew away expectations to debut with $90.1 million in ticket sales, making it easily the best opening of the pandemic, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” had been […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Venom: Let There Be Carnage

When we last saw reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), he had formed an uneasy alliance with Venom (also Hardy), the symbiote living in his body. A symbiote is basically a second personality that can interact with its host, but also occasionally appear in physical form as a being with superpowers. The setup is reminiscent of "Malignant," a horror movie from a few weeks ago. But this movie spent millions of dollars on a CGI Venom, whereas that movie spent what looked to be a couple hundred bucks on a puppet. The puppet was way creepier.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnage#Kidnapping
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

George Clooney says he won’t let Amal watch Batman & Robin because he wants her to ‘still have respect’ for him

George Clooney has reflected on his role in Batman & Robin, the 1997 film that many consider the worst superhero movie of all time.The actor, who played Batman, was asked in a Variety interview whether he will be reprising his role in The Flash alongside other previous caped crusaders Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.“They didn’t ask me,” Clooney replied. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by.”“He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s wife Amal said, with Clooney adding: “There are certain films I just go, ‘I...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
AOL Moviefone

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Stars Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield Talk About Playing Tammy Faye & Jim Bakker

The actors talk about working with prosthetics and how they both researched their roles. ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ shows the rise and fall of televangelists Jim & Tammy Faye Bakker. Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker and Andrew Garfield plays Jim Bakker in a movie that follows them from the humble beginnings as itinerant preachers to the heights of their multi-million dollar broadcasting empire. The movie also covers their fall from grace as Jim Bakker’s financial malfeasance comes to light. The two actors spoke to Moviefone about playing these two real-life figures.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Suicide Squad' Gag Reel Shows Margot Robbie and Idris Elba Ruining a Lot of Takes

The Suicide Squad cast and crew definitely had a ton of fun making the DC film if the recently-released gag reel is any indication. While the film itself is very comedic, this behind-the-scenes snippet shows the kinship the cast developed amongst themselves while filming the blockbuster. It also potentially reveals the deeper role that was envisioned for Javelin (Flula Borg), as the film was nearly (ironically) called Javelin (and The Suicide Squad also).
MOVIES
Variety

Ben Affleck Says He Had ‘Fun’ Playing Batman in ‘The Flash’ After ‘Justice League’ Was ‘Difficult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming DC Comics film “The Flash” put the fun back into Batman for Ben Affleck, after the actor endured Joss Whedon’s 2017 film “Justice League.” Affleck will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Andy Muschietti-directed “The Flash,” starring Ezra Miller in the title role. “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult,” Affleck told me Sunday at a tastemaker screening of his upcoming George Clooney-directed coming-of-age drama “The Tender Bar.” “This was really lovely. Really fun.” He also said, “I had a great time,” before cracking, “I’m probably under some gag order...
MOVIES
Variety

Sasha Calle, DC’s Supergirl in ‘The Flash,’ Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Sasha Calle, who is next set to star as Supergirl in DC’s “The Flash,” has signed with CAA. “The Flash” — which is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 4, 2022 — will mark Calle’s feature film debut. In the DC Comics universe movie, Calle stars opposite Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Kiersey Clemons. Christina Hodson, who wrote the “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” and “Birds of Prey,” penned the latest version of the script. Director Andy Muschietti announced news of Calle’s casting by posting an emotional video to Instagram, where the actor discovers on camera that she has landed the part. “Little...
MOVIES
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
MOVIES
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso, TX
858
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar. Online and through our free mobile app.

 https://buzzadamsshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy