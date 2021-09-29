Statement on NIH Chimpanzees at the Keeling Center for Comparative Medicine and Research

NIH continues to make progress relocating chimpanzees owned and supported by NIH to Chimp Haven, which operates the federal sanctuary in Keithville, Louisiana. Since my 2015 decision to end NIH’s support of biomedical research using chimpanzees, NIH has safely transported 203 chimpanzees to the federal sanctuary. The transport of the chimpanzees is an animal welfare driven process that is closely coordinated between NIH, Chimp Haven, and the three primate facilities that are responsible for the chimpanzees’ care and safety. The three facilities are the Alamogordo Primate Facility (APF), New Mexico, the Keeling Center for Comparative Medicine and Research (KCCMR), Bastrop, Texas, and the Southwest National Primate Research Center (SNPRC), San Antonio.