CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Remdesivir Cuts Risk of Hospitalization in COVID-19 Patients at Risk for Disease Progression

By Brian Park, PharmD
pulmonologyadvisor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositive results were announced from a phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of a 3-day course of intravenous remdesivir in nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for disease progression. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04501952) included 584 nonhospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who were considered at...

www.pulmonologyadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

Antiviral reduces COVID-19 hospitalizations by 87%

The antiviral drug remdesivir, approved to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, can also prevent people from ending up in the hospital at all, if given early, according to a new randomized trial. The problem is that the drug still has to be given as an IV infusion, which is hard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLR10 News

Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a potential leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic, drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half. If cleared by regulators, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a whole new, easy-to-use weapon to an […]
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Covid 19#Nct04501952#Gilead Sciences Inc
studyfinds.org

Aspirin may help COVID patients avoid ventilator, lowers risk of death

WASHINGTON — With the rise in COVID-19 cases, many may be able to prevent severe infection and potential death by taking low dose aspirin. In a study led by researchers at George Washington University, aspirin worked to protect the lungs of COVID-19 patients. Researchers say the drug may minimize the requirement for mechanical ventilation and admission to the ICU, as well as help reduce the number of deaths due to coronavirus.
SCIENCE
Bangor Daily News

Maine will receive 300 doses of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients at higher risk for hospitalization

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services said the state of Maine will receive 300 doses of monoclonal antibodies this week to treat people with mild cases of COVID-19 who are at higher risk for hospitalization. The Biden administration is now allocating doses to states as demand for the treatment increases amid limited supply.
MAINE STATE
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Statin use Associated With Decreased Mortality Risk in Patients With COVID-19

Use of statins was associated with a decreased risk of mortality in patients with COVID-19 infection, according to results of a meta-analysis published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, researchers examined 25 cohort studies that included a total of 147,824 patients with COVID-19...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

EKG patterns may predict which hospitalized COVID-19, flu patients at risk of decline, study suggests

Shrinking waveforms on electrocardiograms may serve as an indicator of which hospitalized COVID-19 and flu patients are at risk of declining health or death, according to findings published Sept. 25 in American Journal of Cardiology. Researchers from New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System conducted a retrospective EKG analysis from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Moderna Vaccine Highest for Protection Against COVID-19 Hospitalization

HealthDay News — Vaccine effectiveness (VE) against COVID-19 hospitalization is higher for the Moderna vaccine than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and VE is higher for both mRNA vaccines than the Janssen vaccine, according to research published in the Sept. 17 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedPage Today

Remdesivir Appears Effective in COVID Outpatients, Too

Remdesivir (Veklury) reduced risk of hospitalizations by 87% compared with placebo in outpatients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, a researcher said. While the raw numbers were small -- two in the remdesivir arm versus 15 in the placebo arm -- the remdesivir arm had a significantly lower risk of hospitalization (0.7% vs 5.3%, respectively; HR 0.13, 95% CI 0.03-0.59, P=0.008), reported Joshua Hill, MD, of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, during a late-breaking presentation at virtual IDWeek.
CANCER
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Safety, Efficacy of Sofosbuvir Plus Daclatasvir in Patients With COVID-19

For patients with COVID-19, adding the antiviral agents sofosbuvir (SOF) and daclatasvir (DCV) to standard care demonstrated increased efficacy and safety, and the SOF-DCV combination decreased intensive care unit (ICU) admissions compared with standard care alone, according to results of a phase 3 study published in the Journal of Medical Virology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Diabetic Nephropathy, Obesity Increase COVID-19 Mortality Risk in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

Patients with T2D had elevated blood glucose levels but there were no notable differences in levels between surviving and non-surviving patients with T2D. Patients with diabetic nephropathy or a combination of diabetes and obesity have a substantially higher risk of COVID-19 mortality, a study published in the Journal of Community Hospital Internal Medicine Perspectives reported recently.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Casirivimab, Imdevimab Combination Therapy Significantly Reduces Viral Load in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19

Seronegative patients with COVID-19 who required low-flow or no supplemental oxygen receiving Ronapreve had significant reductions in viral load within 7 days of treatment. Seronegative patients with COVID-19 who required low-flow or no supplemental oxygen receiving a combination therapy of casirivimab and imdevimab (Ronapreve, Roche) had significant reductions in viral load within 7 days of treatment, according to data from the phase 2/3 REGN-COV 2066 study. This study also reported clinical results that support those of the larger UK RECOVERY trial, which demonstrated that patients receiving Ronapreve in addition to standard-of-care treatment had quantifiable improvements across all assessed clinical endpoints.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy