Remdesivir Cuts Risk of Hospitalization in COVID-19 Patients at Risk for Disease Progression

Seronegative patients with COVID-19 who required low-flow or no supplemental oxygen receiving Ronapreve had significant reductions in viral load within 7 days of treatment. Seronegative patients with COVID-19 who required low-flow or no supplemental oxygen receiving a combination therapy of casirivimab and imdevimab (Ronapreve, Roche) had significant reductions in viral load within 7 days of treatment, according to data from the phase 2/3 REGN-COV 2066 study. This study also reported clinical results that support those of the larger UK RECOVERY trial, which demonstrated that patients receiving Ronapreve in addition to standard-of-care treatment had quantifiable improvements across all assessed clinical endpoints.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO