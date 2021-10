The Canada Unity convoy for freedom is rolling through the Ottawa Valley tonight (October 5th, 2021). According to the Canada Unity website their goal is to end requirements for vaccine passports. The convoy is coming from all over Canada and headed to Parliament tomorrow. The convoy is expected to arrive at the Chalk River Ultramar around 6:00pm tonight. Arrival time at the Petawawa Esso is set for 6:30pm with departure at 7:00pm. The convoy plans to arrive at newly renovated Shell gas station in Cobden at 7:35 and leave by 7:50pm. The estimated time of arrival at the Antrim Truck Stop in Arnprior will be at 8:20pm where the group will stay overnight. The Canada Unity Facebook page says times are estimates and could vary based on traffic and construction.

