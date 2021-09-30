CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress set to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS lawmakers were set to approve a stopgap funding bill Thursday to avert a crippling government shutdown as Democratic leaders struggle to get their members in line behind President Joe Biden’s agenda. Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic senator, has teed up a morning vote to keep the lights on for...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden's $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden's economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin's suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that's pushing the US closer to default. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine suggested Senate Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WREG

Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday told Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit on their own, hoping to keep the U.S. government from coming dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help. Biden’s […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Schumer pushes debt action this week; GOP says go it alone

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned on Monday that lawmakers “do not have the luxury of waiting” to suspend the nation's debt limit to allow more borrowing to pay off U.S. bills, aiming to pass crucial legislation before week's end.Oct. 18, two weeks away, is the date, that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the government will exhaust its cash reserves, an event she says would likely trigger a financial crisis and economic recession. But it would be unwise to come anywhere close, the Democratic Senate leader said.“The consequences of even approaching the X date could be disastrous for our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
northwestgeorgianews.com

Durbin says GOP playing with ‘loaded weapon’ on US debt limit

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin accused Republican leader Mitch McConnell of “playing games with a loaded weapon” by threatening to filibuster a suspension of the U.S. debt ceiling, saying Democrats are ready to pass the measure on their own. “We’re going to get this done,” Durbin, an Illinois...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Treasury Department#Democratic#House#Afghan#Americans#Republicans#Democrats
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Will the Government Shutdown? Debt Ceiling Battle Sees U.S. Braced for Economic Calamity

The U.S. government could be heading for shutdown after Senate Republicans blocked on Monday a bill that would have temporarily continued funding for the federal government. Funding will run out at midnight on Thursday, September 30 unless Democrats and Republicans can agree on a measure. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees could be furloughed if they fail to do so. And, if the shutdown lasts too long, there are concerns that the U.S. could fail to pay its debts, resulting in potential economic chaos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Pelosi’s debt ceiling warning to McConnell

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: The Democratic campaign committees — the DCCC, DSCC and DNC — will be teaming up with Planned Parenthood Action Fund on a release today arguing that the Supreme Court’s refusal to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban raises the sakes for 2022. It's just the first of many efforts to use the Texas law — and lack of high court action — to turn out the Democratic base. The statements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Bernie Sanders predicts Biden spending bills will pass despite infighting

​Sen. Bernie Sanders defended the squabbling between progressive and moderate Democrats that threatens to torpedo President Biden’s legislative agenda and predicted the two spending bills worth trillions of dollars will move forward together. “This is a long and complicated process, which is dealing with the most consequential piece of legislation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy