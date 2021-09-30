Visa Introduces Layer 2 Interoperability Concept for CBDCs
Visa’s research and product team has unveiled the company’s new cross-chain interoperability concept called the Universal Payment Channel (UPC). According to the company’s presentation, UPC will act like a hub, interconnecting multiple blockchain networks and allowing digital currencies to be transferred quickly and securely. It will be designed to enable central banks, businesses, and consumers to seamlessly exchange value, no matter the form factor of the currency.chainbulletin.com
