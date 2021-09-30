CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa Introduces Layer 2 Interoperability Concept for CBDCs

By Andjela Radmilac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisa’s research and product team has unveiled the company’s new cross-chain interoperability concept called the Universal Payment Channel (UPC). According to the company’s presentation, UPC will act like a hub, interconnecting multiple blockchain networks and allowing digital currencies to be transferred quickly and securely. It will be designed to enable central banks, businesses, and consumers to seamlessly exchange value, no matter the form factor of the currency.

Catherine Gu from Visa Explains How they Plan to Make Digital Currency Interoperable

Global CBDC Product Lead at Visa (NYSE: V) writes in a blog post that you should try imagining splitting the check with your friends, like when everyone at the table may be using a different “type of money” — some using a central bank digital currency (or CBDC) like Sweden’s eKrona, and others “preferring” a private stablecoin such as USDC.
Visa Announces Layer 2 Payments Channel for CBDCs and Stablecoins

Credit card giant Visa is delving into cross-chain interoperability for digital asset transfers with the announcement of a Universal Payment Channel. On Sept. 30, Visa’s Global CBDC Product Lead, Catherine Gu, wrote that the company’s research and product teams are working on a new blockchain initiative called Universal Payment Channel (UPC).
Visa develops a platform to trade stablecoins and CBDCs

Visa wants to open the doors to exchange stablecoins and CBDC with a protocol they have created. The protocol will allow multiple digital wallets to be connected. Transactions will be able to be made from CBDC to stablecoins and vice versa. The international financial services corporation, Visa, has developed a...
Visa working on blockchain interoperability hub for crypto payments

Visa’s new blockchain interoperability project is designed to serve as a “network of blockchain networks.”. Global payments giant Visa has introduced a project that aims to be a “universal adapter” of blockchains that can connect multiple cryptocurrencies, stablecoins as well as central bank digital currencies (CBDC). According to an official...
Visa Publishes Whitepaper for CBDC and Stablecoin Interoperability

Visa has released a whitepaper for the Universal Payment Channels, a “hub-and-spoke” model for interoperability among various distributed ledger technologies. Financial services company Visa has suggested that central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins should be interoperable, according to a published paper. The “Universal Payment Channels” whitepaper discussed an interoperability platform for digital currencies and a framework built on top of various distributed ledger technologies.
BitPay Partners With Verifone to Enable Crypto Payments

Verifone, a payment solution provider to the world’s largest retail brands, announced it has partnered with BitPay. According to a press release published on 28 September, Verifone will use BitPay’s blockchain technology to enable cryptocurrency payments on its in-store and e-commerce cloud service platforms in the U.S. “Verifone’s merchant base...
China ‘Blanket’ Crypto Ban Paves Way for CBDCs

In China, there has been the continuing crackdown on cryptocurrencies … and now, perhaps with some finality, the hammer falls. We’re referring, of course, to the central bank’s Friday (Sept. 24) announcement that all cryptocurrency-related transactions, including bitcoin, are illegal. There is not much room for interpretation here, in the...
