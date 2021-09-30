Hatley prevails over Nettleton in five-set thriller for first win

HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers broke through in the win column in a big way on Thursday night, winning a wild five-set match 3-2 against division rival Nettleton. Nettleton took the first set in a 27-25 nailbiter, and Hatley responded in the second set with a 25-18 win to tie the match. Nettleton won the third, 25-21, but Hatley came away with wins in the final two sets, 25-16 and 15-13 to take the match.