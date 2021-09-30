This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Will YouTube TV Lose NBCU Channels? (And Can You Replace Them with Peacock)

For anyone getting started in the streaming market, it’s a great time to be alive. You have a panoply of options that spreads out before you like the horizon from 300 feet up. Yet with all those choices comes a certain confusion about just where to go. A new report from Television Business International provides a little extra insight and proves the best streaming platform for you is the one that has what you want.

