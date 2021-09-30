This Week on ‘The Streaming Insider’ (on YouTube): Will YouTube TV Lose NBCU Channels? (And Can You Replace Them with Peacock)
Every week we release a brand-new video on YouTube. Want to watch this week’s episode? Click here to watch. The Streaming Insider (9/30/2021) YouTube TV and NBCUniversal are feuding. If NBCUniversal and YouTube TV can’t reach a deal by tonight, YouTube TV subscribers may be without more than 14 NBCU-owned channels including all local NBC affiliates and NBC Sports RSNs.thestreamable.com
