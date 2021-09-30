Opinion: Nurses Need to Stop Disclosing Their Vaccination Status to Patients

An oncology nurse with over 20 years of experience ponders the necessity of professional privacy in the workplace -particularly in light of COVID-19 vaccinations. Last week, a patient asked me to be removed from their care team for not disclosing my COVID-19 vaccination status and shocked does not begin to accurately describe my reaction. As an expert oncology nurse with more than 2 decades of service under my belt (or scrubs), I have never had a patient ask me about my medical history. I was so taken aback that I found myself stumbling over my words. After finally spitting out an awful, unrehearsed retort about policies and personal rights, she informed me that she was not comfortable under my care. I gasped in disbelief. “I am a great nurse, and my patients love me!”, I wanted to reply, but I simply apologized and honored her wishes. Then, I began to ponder the need for professional privacy.