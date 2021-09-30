CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Nurses Need to Stop Disclosing Their Vaccination Status to Patients

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn oncology nurse with over 20 years of experience ponders the necessity of professional privacy in the workplace -particularly in light of COVID-19 vaccinations. Last week, a patient asked me to be removed from their care team for not disclosing my COVID-19 vaccination status and shocked does not begin to accurately describe my reaction. As an expert oncology nurse with more than 2 decades of service under my belt (or scrubs), I have never had a patient ask me about my medical history. I was so taken aback that I found myself stumbling over my words. After finally spitting out an awful, unrehearsed retort about policies and personal rights, she informed me that she was not comfortable under my care. I gasped in disbelief. “I am a great nurse, and my patients love me!”, I wanted to reply, but I simply apologized and honored her wishes. Then, I began to ponder the need for professional privacy.

Guest
4d ago

If someone ever asks me I’m going to tell them that it’s none of their business. My facility wants us to ask the vaccine status of visitors…. My response? Nope, none of MY business

Loretta Amanda Joan Reno
4d ago

Hosiptals and CEO do not care for the workers.just overwork them and fired them if they do not take the COVID vaccines.

Pamela Smith
4d ago

Well then, stop pressuring others to declare their status as well! Education is one thing. Pressure, absolutes and a one size fits all approaches do jot work for everyone.

