SoftBank Corp. Acquires High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) Patents from Loon

SoftBank is one company that walks away with some intellectual property; the Japanese telecommunication giant gets around 200 of Loon’s patents related to stratospheric communications, service, operations and aircraft, which it says it will put to use developing its own High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) business. SoftBank was an erstwhile partner of Loon’s, having founded the “HAPS Alliance” to further the industry. SoftBank’s own HAPS business focused on autonomous gliders, but it adapted its communications payloads to work on Loon’s balloons, too. SoftBank is also an investor in Loon, having put $125 million in the Alphabet company in 2019.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO