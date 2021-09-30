SoftBank Corp. Acquires High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) Patents from Loon
Intellectual property will be used to further develop HAPS business and contribute to growth of the industry. SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”) announced that it has acquired approximately 200 patents, including patents pending, for High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) from Alphabet Inc.’s Loon LLC (“Loon”) following the winddown of Loon earlier this year. With these patents, SoftBank and its subsidiary HAPSMobile Inc. (“HAPSMobile”) will collectively own approximately 500 HAPS-related patents, including patents pending, further establishing their position as intellectual property (IP) leaders in the HAPS industry. The patents are related to network technologies, services, operations and aircraft for HAPS.www.suasnews.com
