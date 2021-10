If you’ve only just got your head around the UK government’s traffic light list of rules for international travel, bad luck - they’re about to change.From 04.00 on Monday 4 October, the current traffic light system will be replaced by one red list and a “rest of world” list. Countries considered to have the highest risk in terms of infection rates will remain on the red list, with arrivals from these countries to the UK still needing to pay to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel.From the same date, unvaccinated travellers will face tougher restrictions when it comes to...

