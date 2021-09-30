Three Reasons Why You Should Have GitHub Backups
Github is the largest source code host on the internet, reporting over 40 million users and more than 190 million repositories according to Wikipedia. The home to hobbyist projects, large-scale open source applications, and confidential private company code, Github has become the defacto SaaS provider for source code management and version control. Every developer has probably used it at one point in their career. However any hard reliance on a third party, even one as big as Github and backed by Microsoft, presents glaring security and operational risk. Github is not a backup service and companies that rely on the hosted product should have a backup solution in place.softwareengineeringdaily.com
