State funding to aid several large projects in Alpena

ALPENA — Several large projects in Alpena will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to Governor Gretchen Whitmer signing off on the 2021-22 state budget. The Boys and Girls Club of Alpena will receive $500,000 to put toward the construction of a new club at the site of the former Alpena Catholic Central High School on Miller Street. The new club will nearly triple its current space, and bring expanded services to support the organization’s mission.