CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Artist Ian Cheng’s Simulations Uncover Humanity In Artificial Intelligence

By Kelly Pau
coolhunting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstounding and unprecedented, Ian Cheng’s exhibition Life After BOB, currently on view at NYC’s The Shed until 19 December, champions art at the intersection of artificial intelligence and cognitive science. In fact, there’s no exhibit quite like it. On one side of The Shed’s fourth level, a 48-minute narrative animation, titled “Life After BOB: The Chalice Study,” built using the Unity video game engine, plays. It follows 10-year-old character Alice Wong after her father installs an experimental AI, dubbed BOB (short for “Bag of Beliefs”), within her. On the other half of the room, the same animation plays but at the viewers’ command. Using their phones as remotes, they can pause, rewind and zoom into the animation to uncover more information about the characters, fauna or objects. Then, whether outside or inside the exhibit, viewers can update and evolve the animation through editing the artwork’s Wiki page, where edits integrate into the simulation in real time.

coolhunting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

An Artificial Intelligence Just Completed Beethoven's Tenth Symphony

One day, could you have a favorite song written by an artificial intelligence? That’s not as far removed from the realm of science fiction as you might think. We live in a world where an algorithm is signed to a major label, for instance. And an AI recently composed “new” songs by the likes of Kurt Cobain — though the full scope of that process also included human arrangers and vocalists. And now, artificial intelligence has come for the concert halls — taking a crack at one of the most famous unfinished pieces of music in history.
MUSIC
cwu.edu

CWU To Host Presentation on Artificial Intelligence in Everyday Life

Software Developer and Data Journalist Meredith Broussard will be presenting the keynote address during a lecture series titled “Artificial Intelligence: The Future is Now” on October 7 at 5:30 p.m. The talk will focus on the impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) has had on our current social and political climate, and...
COMPUTERS
healthitanalytics.com

How Does Artificial Intelligence Compare to Augmented Intelligence?

- As providers strive to improve patient outcomes, the use of machine learning has become more integrated into the healthcare system. As this new form of technology continues to expand, it’s important to understand how it can be used and how it differs from augmented intelligence. While the phrases artificial...
TECHNOLOGY
unh.edu

Artificial Intelligence Disrupting Industries

Artificial intelligence (AI), now found in everyday products such as smart watches and cloud-based virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, continues to transform the economy and our daily life. While advances in computer processing, algorithms, and access to technology have all allowed AI to disrupt a variety of industries, few have looked at the ethical implications of this recent transformation. Although privacy is one of the most frequently mentioned ethical challenges related to AI, programming biases, cybersecurity, displacement of workers due to automation, and stakeholder wellbeing are also emerging as major concerns. Shuili Du, associate professor of marketing at Paul College, along with colleague Chunyan Xie, professor of marketing at Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, explore the intersection of AI and ethics in their article, Paradoxes of Artificial Intelligence in Consumer Markets: Ethical Challenges and Opportunities, published in The Journal of Business Research in 2020.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
BBC

Explaining Artificial Intelligence Part 4: A Practical Toolkit

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used in more BBC products and everything else online, we think it’s important to deliver AI-powered systems that are responsibly and ethically designed. We also want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to understand more about how this influential technology works in the world. This post by Karen Pudner is part of a series of posts on this topic.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Artificial intelligence might eventually write this article

I hope my headline is an overstatement, purely for job purposes, but in this week’s Vergecast artificial intelligence episode, we explore the world of large language models and how they might be used to produce AI-generated text in the future. Maybe it’ll give writers ideas for the next major franchise series, or write full blog posts, or, at the very least, fill up websites with copy that’s too arduous for humans to do.
SOFTWARE
World Star PR News

Will Artificial Intelligence Wipe Us Out? By Howard Bloom

Will Artificial Intelligence Wipe Us Out?Howard Bloom. Some experts are terrified by Artificial Intelligence, the new form of intelligence that may make cars, smart phones, drones, and weapons systems smarter than you and me. Why? They are afraid that as artificial intelligence powers autonomous machines and wanders in cyberspace looking for things to do, it will deem us unnecessary and purge the earth of our species.
NIH Director's Blog

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Predicts RNA Structures, Too

Researchers recently showed that a computer could “learn” from many examples of protein folding to predict the 3D structure of proteins with great speed and precision. Now a recent study in the journal Science shows that a computer also can predict the 3D shapes of RNA molecules [1]. This includes the mRNA that codes for proteins and the non-coding RNA that performs a range of cellular functions.
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Cheng
utah.edu

Artificial intelligence requires regulation. Now.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have made modern life infinitely easier, quicker and more connected. But the limits of “smart machines” also are on display every day—self-driving cars that crash and catch fire, facial recognition and law enforcement software that are biased against minorities and those with darker skin, and algorithms that eliminate swaths of the population from home loan and credit card qualification.
SCIENCE
techgig.com

Can Artificial Intelligence detect and cure diseases

AI techniques are sending vast waves across healthcare, even fuelling an active discussion of whether AI doctors will eventually replace human physicians in the future. The likelihood of human physicians being replaced by machines in the foreseeable future is highly unlikely, but AI can definitely assist physicians to make better clinical decisions or even replace human judgement in certain functional areas of healthcare (eg, radiology).
HEALTH
nbcpalmsprings.com

Artificial Intelligence makes way to the Kimpton Rowan

Artificial Intelligence has officially made way to Palm Springs. IHG Hotels & Resorts – known for brands like InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts and Hotel Indigo – has designed the hotel room of the future, partnering with Josh.ai to create a completely voice-controlled room at the Kimpton Rowan downtown.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art World#Unity#Whole Foods
IEEE Spectrum

The Turbulent Past and Uncertain Future of Artificial Intelligence

In the summer of 1956, a group of mathematicians and computer scientists took over the top floor of the building that housed the math department of Dartmouth College. For about eight weeks, they imagined the possibilities of a new field of research. John McCarthy, then a young professor at Dartmouth, had coined the term "artificial intelligence" when he wrote his proposal for the workshop, which he said would explore the hypothesis that "every aspect of learning or any other feature of intelligence can in principle be so precisely described that a machine can be made to simulate it."
COMPUTERS
orlandomedicalnews.com

Utilizing Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Burnout

Provider burnout is a familiar issue for many in the healthcare industry. Healthcare organizations routinely seek to develop strategies that protect their hospitals from the threat of resource loss. These losses can have a major impact on efforts to improve fatigue in the industry and overall patient care. While this...
HEALTH
neurology.org

Guidelines for Conducting Ethical Artificial Intelligence Research in Neurology

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Preemptive recognition of the ethical implications of study design and algorithm choices in artificial intelligence...
HEALTH
baylor.edu

Meet Baylor’s expert on artificial intelligence and deep learning

Artificial intelligence (AI) used to be a fantasy, found only in science fiction. Today, it propels society forward in countless ways; even the phones in our pockets include multilingual translators, photo apps that recognize faces, and intelligent assistants that can understand spoken commands (thanks, Siri). This is all made possible...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Tesla
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence brings better hurricane predictions

Hurricane Ida was among the most intense and damaging hurricanes in Louisiana's history. The violent storm rose to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday, August 27. It then climbed another two categories in two days, jumping from Category 3 to 4 in only an hour. Thankfully, forecasting models help us...
ENVIRONMENT
Triangle Business Journal

Radiologist's Cary startup raises $1 million to harness power of artificial intelligence

A Cary-based artificial intelligence startup cofounded by a radiologist has closed its first million-dollar round. CoRead AI Inc. closed on more than $1 million in equity financing on Sept. 10 from three investors. In an interview, co-founder Lawrence Ngo, a radiologist by training and an associate adjunct professor at the Duke University School of Medicine, summarizes the mission – to improve patient care.
CARY, NC
coolhunting.com

Studio Drift’s Mesmerizing, Multi-Sensory Fragile Future Exhibition

From a cage of swirling seeds of light to a nearby 17,000-square-foot room filled with levitating concrete blocks, the Fragile Future exhibition at NYC’s The Shed demonstrates the captivating capabilities of Amsterdam-based Studio Drift. Multiple mesmerizing and interconnected installations compose the solo exhibit, which questions materiality, the built environment and our relationship to the natural world. Presented by Superblue, and featuring contributions by recording and visual artist Anohni, the experience is a transportive one. Read more about the show at See Great Art.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy