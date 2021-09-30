Walmart opens successful barbershop chain inside store – BarberMaximus

Walmart is one of the corporations that decided after the events last year to do more to right the wrongs created by centuries of social injustice and inequities. The goal being to bring more equity and inclusion to people and cultures marginalized for far too long. Under the leadership of Ben Hasan, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Culture, Diversity, Equity Inclusion (CDEI), Walmart recently added a fifth objective to its CDEI strategy, which is to increase Enterprise Equity & Accessibility.