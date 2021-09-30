CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Fans Take Selfies While Running from Security on the Field

By Stryker
 4 days ago
Getting pretty ballsy Astros fans. I remember being a kid and going to Orioles games all the time. Every once in awhile, I would see a fan jump onto the field and I thought it was the coolest thing ever. I remember my mom told me she would kill me if she ever saw me do this so I never did. Honestly one time I did think about it during an Orioles rain delay. They had the tarp on the field and I saw two guys slip and sliding on that thing. Would have been worth the penalty.

FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
The Big Lead

Two Fans Get on the Field During Astros - Rays Game, One Gets Body Slammed

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros, 7-0, on Wednesday night. The game was interrupted when not one, but two fans made it onto the field and led security on a double-wild goose chase. The two fans took wildly different approaches to being the Idiot on the Field. The...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Knocks in two more runs

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI in a 9-5 victory versus the Angels on Wednesday. Altuve was hitless through his first five plate appearances before he came through with a clutch two-run double in the 12th inning that helped lead the Astros to an extra-innings win. The second baseman has collected multiple RBI in two straight games and in three of his past five contests. During his current 10-game hitting streak, he is slashing .350/.435/.600 with two homers, eight RBI, six walks, a stolen base and 14 runs.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Elvis Andrus Suffers Ankle Injury While Scoring GW Run for A's vs. Astros

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus suffered an ankle injury while scoring the game-winning run in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Starling Marte's walk-off double scored Andrus from first base, but the former All-Star was noticeably hobbling around third base and fell to the ground after touching home plate. A's...
MLB
dallassun.com

Rays look to secure home-field advantage in series vs. Astros

On the heels of clinching their seventh postseason berth in club history and third in succession, the Tampa Bay Rays have one goal left to accomplish during the final week of the schedule. With their fourth American League East title secured, including their second in a row, the Rays will...
MLB
CBS Tampa

Baseball Report: MLB Playoffs Set After Exciting Final Weekend

(CBS New York) — After a wild last week and last day to the season, the MLB playoff picture is finally determined. Here are the matchups going into the postseason: American League: Wild Card: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox – Tuesday, October 5, 8:08 p.m. ET Division Series: Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros – starts Thursday, October 7 Division Series: Yankees/Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays – starts Thursday, October 7 National League: Wild Card: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers – Wednesday, October 6, 8:10 p.m. ET Division Series: Atlanta Braves @ Milwaukee Brewers – starts Friday, October 8 Division Series: Cardinals/Dodgers @...
MLB
CBS Chicago

Schedule Set For White Sox ALDS Playoff Series Against Houston Astros

CHICAGO (CBS) — The schedule for the Chicago White Sox American League Division Series against the Houston Astros was released Monday. The schedule is as follows. Asterisks denote games that will be played if necessary: Game 1 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Thursday 3 p.m. Game 2 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) – Friday 1 p.m. Game 3 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Sunday 7 p.m. *Game 4 – Astros vs. White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) – Monday TBD *Game 5 – White Sox vs. Astros (Houston) Wednesday TBD Back in 2005, the White Sox beat the Astros in the World Series, before the Astros switched from the National League to the American League in 2013.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

