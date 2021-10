Remember when we were all starting to emerge from the pandemic and eat at restaurants again? It was weird, right?! As we were still getting used to seeing people in person and not on Zoom, a food truck rolled into Rochester, Minnesota that claimed to have the "absolute best" fish. Based on your reviews, the lines are a bit long but the taste that you get at this food truck is some of the best. Ready for some good news? They are coming back to Rochester on Friday, October 1st!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO