These four carriers are the first batch of orders in Qatar Petroleum’s massive LNG shipbuilding programme, which will cater for future LNG fleet requirements for the North Field expansion projects as well as for existing vessel replacement requirements. This order is also the first ever placed by Qatar Petroleum or any of its affiliates with a Chinese shipyard for LNG ships, and the first with Hudong in connection with the agreement to reserve ship construction capacity that was executed in April 2020.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO