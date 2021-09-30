TMSG: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor While Out On Trail

A UNLV medical student was on the way to the first NFL Raiders preseason game when she was able to save a crash victim’s life. Liz Groesbeck was in the backseat of an Uber with friends when they heard a bunch of screaming. A man was hit and seriously hurt by a car at an intersection. Groesbeck, is not only a medical student but also EMT certified. She hopped out of the Uber and jumped into action. The man was missing a limb and had serious injuries to his face and he really needed help until an ambulance arrived.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO