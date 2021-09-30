TMSG: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor While Out On Trail
Corrections officer Todd is an experienced cyclist and loves to go mountain biking on trails as a therapeutic distraction from work stress. His therapeutic distraction though turned into a very stressful situation when he took a violent fall near a ravine. Todd recounts some of the moments of the fall to CBS News, “I remember landing on my stomach and my chest took the brunt of the impact. I managed to kind of scoot myself up on this embankment on the left-hand side, and that’s where I sat. I was starting to see white spots. I’m like ‘OK, this isn’t cool… this isn’t normal.'”www.987thebull.com
