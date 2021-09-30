CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

TMSG: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor While Out On Trail

987thebull.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrections officer Todd is an experienced cyclist and loves to go mountain biking on trails as a therapeutic distraction from work stress. His therapeutic distraction though turned into a very stressful situation when he took a violent fall near a ravine. Todd recounts some of the moments of the fall to CBS News, “I remember landing on my stomach and my chest took the brunt of the impact. I managed to kind of scoot myself up on this embankment on the left-hand side, and that’s where I sat. I was starting to see white spots. I’m like ‘OK, this isn’t cool… this isn’t normal.'”

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Off-duty officer, his dog save neighbor from dog attack

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri woman is recovering from injuries after a dog attacked her right outside her home. Her neighbor, a police officer, heard the attack and called in his own dog for backup. Katherine Rose is grateful to be alive after a gruesome dog attack Wednesday afternoon...
WAPT

Man reunites with doctors who saved his life after cardiac arrest

NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma man was reunited with the doctors who saved his life after going into cardiac arrest. Christopher Fennell was having dinner while visiting his son in Norman, Oklahoma. And as they were leaving a restaurant, Fennell fell to the ground and went into cardiac arrest, which led to a brain seizure.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
987thebull.com

TMSG: Teen Saves Mom’s Life With Job Prep Skills He Just Learned

17-year-old Darrius Smith is being hailed a hero for using his new skills to help save his mom’s life. Darrius’ mother Tracy has a condition called diverticulitis and she was having some issues while they were all at home. She fell twice while trying to get to the bathroom with the help of her 15-year-old daughter Shawnee. The second fall, she wasn’t able to get back up. That’s when her son Darrius called on his recent training from the Greater Wichita YMCA’s Job Prep Program.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gazette

Colorado firefighter dies while on duty

A 19-year veteran of the Denver Fire Department died Monday while working, the agency announced. The 42-year-old technician had a heart attack, the department said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead around 4 p.m., according to the agency. "The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Traumatic Brain Injury#Biker#Mountain Biker#Cbs News#Cbs Minnesota
987thebull.com

TMSG: Medical Student Saves Crash Victim’s Life

A UNLV medical student was on the way to the first NFL Raiders preseason game when she was able to save a crash victim’s life. Liz Groesbeck was in the backseat of an Uber with friends when they heard a bunch of screaming. A man was hit and seriously hurt by a car at an intersection. Groesbeck, is not only a medical student but also EMT certified. She hopped out of the Uber and jumped into action. The man was missing a limb and had serious injuries to his face and he really needed help until an ambulance arrived.
NFL
singletracks.com

Life Partners as Trail Partners: A case for Dating Mountain Bikers, and Taking Lovers Mountain Biking

Sharing a favorite activity with your favorite person is undoubtedly something special. Everyone on the Singletracks team gets to ride mountain bikes with a loving life partner, and we don’t take that experience for granted. I want to share some of how pedaling with my favorite person has enriched our relationship, our trail time, and my experience in the world more broadly. While we met on a bike ride, I’ll argue a strong case for activity-based dating no matter the catalyst.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sunderland Echo

Off-duty police inspector finds church's stolen war memorial while out shopping

Northumbria Police Inspector Chris Farish was shopping in Durham when he spotted a First World War grave marker for sale in a second-hand shop. He did some digging into its origins and discovered the memorial was listed as being at St Michael and All Angels Church, Warden – but had been stolen in 2008.
U.K.
People

Ring Security Camera Saves Tx. Man's Life After He Collapses on Front Porch While Home Alone

A Texas man is expressing gratitude for his Ring camera, which alerted family members last month that he had collapsed on the front porch while he was home alone. "It was a very scary situation," Joey Lowe, a 60-year-old father from Gilmer, Texas, tells PEOPLE. "Unless someone had walked up on the porch, people would've not seen me, so without the cameras, I probably would've laid there and just died."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
localdvm.com

MCPD off-duty officer saves woman from burning car

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Shocking body camera video shows heroic efforts shown by a Montgomery County police officer after saving a woman from a burning car in Downtown Bethesda. On Thursday night, Officer Felix-Fortuna noticed a car had crashed into a tree and began to catch fire. Although he was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
987thebull.com

TMSG: Dog Alerts Neighbor When Owner Has A Stroke

68-year-old Lothar Weimann was suffering a stroke suddenly and he needed help. His wife was two hours away, so he was home alone with their two dogs. So one of the dogs jumped to some heroic bounds. Despite suffering his own hereditary condition that causes joint pain and lameness, their...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

74-Year-Old Florida Woman Pounces On Alligator To Save Her Dog

In the heat of the moment, people will do extraordinary things to save their dogs from danger. That fact has been exhibited by the lady who got wrecked by a bear while protecting her pups, the girl that chased a bear out of her backyard to save her dogs, the woman who plunged into a frozen pool to pry her dog out from under the ice, a man who tackled a bear to rescue his dog, and the fella who punched a kangaroo who was holding his dog hostage.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Son Finds Aspiring Actress Dead in Bed After Neighbor Allegedly Shoots by Accident While Cleaning Gun

An Atlanta woman is dead after being shot in the head by a stray bullet that her neighbor accidentally shot while he was cleaning his gun, according to Gwinnett County police. Carlether Foley, 36, was an aspiring actress with several small roles on her resume. Authorities say that she was lying in bed on Friday night when she was struck by a bullet fired by her neighbor, Maxwell Williamson.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy