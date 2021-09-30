Pell, Floating While Dreaming II (Independent)

You come home to the place that raised you at some point in your life, whether it be a city, a home or both. A variety of weird emotions hit you. You drive slow down streets you used to speed on, noticing the shops, trees and signs you always saw on your way home. At a stoplight, you reflect on old memories and imagine how different your life could have been if you stayed. You appreciate where your journey has taken you but are glad to be back in this place. You cherish it and live in the moment before these times become memories too.