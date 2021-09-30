Joe Tullos, Vessels (Big Sun)

You didn’t have to know Joe Tullos personally to be moved by this, his final set of recordings. Tullos was a bit of a Renaissance man, but above all a songwriter who knew his stuff: A former member of the band Big Sun, he first had a song on a major label back in 1993 (for the New Orleans band Evangeline). Having survived cancer a few years back, Tullos was newly diagnosed last summer and began these sessions knowing the clock was running. He died in November 2020 soon after it was completed.