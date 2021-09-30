CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Joe Tullos, Vessels (Big Sun)

By Brett Milano
offbeat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou didn’t have to know Joe Tullos personally to be moved by this, his final set of recordings. Tullos was a bit of a Renaissance man, but above all a songwriter who knew his stuff: A former member of the band Big Sun, he first had a song on a major label back in 1993 (for the New Orleans band Evangeline). Having survived cancer a few years back, Tullos was newly diagnosed last summer and began these sessions knowing the clock was running. He died in November 2020 soon after it was completed.

www.offbeat.com

offbeat.com

The Convenience, Accelerator (Winspear)

With the charm of a mild David Byrne and the funky grooves of a millennial Prince, The Convenience brings disco back with their debut record Accelerator. The New Orleans duo hit it off while going to school at Loyola University and began performing with other local acts, namely Video Age and Fishplate. Now Nick Corson and Duncan Troast aim to take advantage of their chemistry and stand out on their own.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
offbeat.com

Weedie Braimah, The Hands of Time (Stretch Music)

Braimah, who has family connections to New Orleans, also calls in notable trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, trombonist Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and vocalist and poet Tarriona “Tank” Ball for a taste of the Big Easy. That Braimah was born in Ghana, raised in East Saint Louis, Illinois, and comes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
offbeat.com

Review: Lilli Lewis ushers in October at Broadside show

Someone told this author a while ago to stop placing bets on local talent “making it outside of the scene.” Since writing about extremely localized music since Fall of 2020, there have been a few acts that shine so bright one could see them illuminated all over the world, not just this city. Take Jon Batiste for example. This year has seen him become an Academy Award-winner and a major part of a Disney Pixar film that made cinematic history.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
offbeat.com

Ace Hotel announces Ida relief concert

On Friday, October 1, 2021, Ace Hotel New Orleans and their live music venue Three Keys will host Helping Hand, a benefit concert for Hurricane Ida relief in which 100 percent of ticket sales will go to Culture Aid, a NOLA-based organization that provides fresh meals to those in need.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AFP

Nora Brown, the banjo prodigy singing tales of Appalachia

At an age when most teenagers are busy learning the latest TikTok dance craze, banjo virtuoso Nora Brown has just released her second album of old-time twang. - School-banjo balance - In late September, Brown released her second album, "Sidetrack My Engine," which features arrangements of songs she learned during visits in places like eastern Kentucky. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
shepherdexpress.com

Reach for the Sun by Chris Tishler (Black Mountain Records)

The smooth jazz samba sounds coming from the speakers are courtesy of Chris Tishler, who sings “We crack some wine and then get cooking, follow with the recipe of our desire.” If you have followed Tishler’s career, this debut album checks off some expected boxes but also suggest his ears are bigger than you may have thought.
MUSIC
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
