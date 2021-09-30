Art by the Lake returns

After being cancelled in 2020 and delayed until Autumn this year, the Art by the Lake Festival celebrating local artists and Otsego Lake is finally going ahead. The outdoor festival will feature regional artists showing and selling in mediums from watercolor to sculpture, oil to pottery, photography, printmaking, and more. There will also be artist demonstrations, tastings from The Cooperstown Distillery and more. Come celebrate art and enjoy the fall colors on the lake. On the lawn at The Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. For info: 607-547-1400 or fenimoreartmuseum.org.