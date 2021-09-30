CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

UK police officer who murdered Sarah Everard gets life in prison with no chance of parole

By Hannah Ritchie, Ivana Kottasová, CNN
WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- A British police officer has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, a case that sparked outrage and a national debate about violence against women. Prosecutors said Everard was walking to her London home on March 3 when...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Derek Chauvin’s bodyguard reveals killer police officer’s last days of freedom

Derek Chauvin went on shopping trips disguised in a baseball cap and sunglasses during his trial for the murder of George Floyd, the head of his security detail has revealed.Scott Yelle oversaw Chauvin’s personal protection for 44 days during his trial this year, and told Inside Edition of the extraordinary lengths he went to to keep “potentially the most hated man in the world” alive.Mr Yelle said the former Minneapolis police officer was kept in a safe house in Wisconsin and driven 35 miles in a convoy of bulletproof SUVs to the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis each day.Every SUV...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
Vice

A Cop Falsely Arrested and Handcuffed Sarah Everard Before Killing Her

A serving London police officer used his police ID and handcuffs to falsely arrest Sarah Everard before raping and murdering her, a court has heard. At the start of a two-day sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tim Little said Wayne Couzens forced Everard, 33, into his hire car by “false arrest” and by “handcuffing her and showing his warrant card”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cressida Dick
The Independent

David Carrick: Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, was arrested on Saturday over an alleged offence in St Albans on 4 September last year.Mr Carrick, who is based within the Met's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Sunday.The officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged rape, the force said.The force said it awaited the outcome of criminal proceedings and had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.Hertfordshire Constabulary said Mr Carrick remains in custody. He is due to appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNEM

Man charged in death of his wife

A man arrested in the death of his wife in Saginaw Township has been charged with open murder and felony firearm. Lonnie Mitchell, 49, is being held without bond at the Saginaw County Jail. Saginaw Township police were called to a home on Lamplighter Drive near Hospital and McCarty Wednesday...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Police officer sacked over relationship with vulnerable woman

A police officer has been sacked for having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman. PC Sean Ford of Dorset Police, began the relationship after taking a statement from the woman in connection to a police investigation. It’s understood that he knew the woman for several years before the incident. The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct during a two-day day disciplinary hearing and was dismissed.The hearing heard PC Ford posed as a “knight in shining armour” after visiting the woman’s home to interview her and take a statement following allegations of abuse.Dorset Police said PC Ford had breached...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Murder#Prison#Uk#Cnn#British#Metropolitan Police#Old Bailey
Sunderland Echo

Murder of Sarah Everard demands 'root and branch' reform of Metropolitan police, says campaigner as Wayne Couzens gets full-life sentence

Former Wearside Women in Need boss Clare Phillipson was speaking as 48-year-old Wayne Couzens begins a full-life sentence for the abduction, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive. Couzens, a firearms officer who had clocked off from a 12-hour shift at the American embassy that morning, strangled Sarah with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cressida Dick orders independent review into ‘standards and culture’ at Met police after Wayne Couzens case

The Metropolitan Police commissioner has ruled out resigning following the sentencing of an officer for raping and murdering Sarah Everard.Dame Cressida Dick, the most senior police officer in England and Wales, said she wanted the force to regain the public’s trust and announced a review of “standards and culture”.There have been calls for her resignation over the Everard case, as well as following an inquiry that branded Scotland Yard “institutionally corrupt” in June and the conviction of another officer as a member of a neo-Nazi terrorist group.The Metropolitan Police was also heavily criticised during the Black Lives Matter protests following...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Priti Patel announces inquiry into Wayne Couzens and ‘wider issues across policing’

Priti Patel has announced an inquiry into how Sarah Everard’s murderer was allowed to remain in the police and “wider issues” raised by the case.Addressing the Conservative Party conference, the home secretary said the killing had “exposed unimaginable failures in policing”.“It is abhorrent that a serving police officer was able to abuse his position of power, authority and trust to commit such a horrific crime,” she added.“The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer. We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.“I can confirm today, there will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man stabbed to death on own doorstep in row over £300, court hears

A man was brutally stabbed to death on his own doorstep in a row over £300, a court has been told.George Dore, 42, died after being knifed in the chest outside his home in the West Yorkshire town of Keighley.Anthony Atha, 53, Angela Thornton, 48, and Leslie Walker, 46, all deny murder.Simon Kealey, prosecuting, said the trio had all been drinking and smoking crack-cocaine before taking a taxi to Mr Dore's home at 3am on the morning of 8 April.He alleged Thornton was heard saying she "wanted her £300" by the driver, while both video and audio footage would provide...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Tuesday evening UK news briefing: Priti Patel launches inquiry into Sarah Everard murder and Met Police vetting practices

The big story: Patel launches Everard murder inquiry. This was a no-nonsense speech. Priti Patel used her address to the Conservative party conference to launch an inquiry into how murderer Wayne Couzens became and remained a Metropolitan police officer before kidnapping, raping and killing Sarah Everard. The announcement of the two-part inquiry was the cornerstone of a wide-ranging mission statement from the Home Secretary. The inquiry will investigate what could and should have been done to prevent the murder amid claims that Couzens was known as the "rapist" at his previous force and was involved in two alleged incidents of indecent exposure. Ms Patel, who gave an extensive interview to the Telegraph about her goals as Home Secretary, also used her address to promise to continue tackling "the kingpins" in county lines drugs, as well as pledging to get tough with people traffickers and illegal immigrants. She also announced tough new measures to tackle "so-called eco-warriors, trampling over our way of life and draining police resources". Tom Harris asks why Labour is not siding with ordinary working people against Insulate Britain in the same way as Tory MPs who have condemned the group's tactics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Inquiry will be wasted opportunity without legal powers to ‘get to the truth’, government warned

A public inquiry into the failures that let Sarah Everard’s murderer remain a police officer is a “wasted opportunity” without legal powers to “get to the truth”, campaigners have warned.Priti Patel announced the probe at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday, saying the public “need answers” over the case and wider issues in policing.“There will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed to ensure something like this can never happen again,” she added.But women’s advocates, MPs and legal groups raised concerns after it emerged that the inquiry is not currently on a statutory footing, meaning that it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Rapper murdered in Telford was shot six times by mystery gunman

A rapper murdered in Telford was shot six times in the head and body, it has been revealed as the gunman remains at large one year on. Tamba Momodu, 20, was gunned down in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Bridge Road, Horsehay, on October 13 last year.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy