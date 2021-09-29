CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At The Acadiana Nature Station In Louisiana

By Jackie Ann
 7 days ago

The Acadiana Park Nature Station is one of the most underrated natural areas in Louisiana, and it’s time you paid it a visit. Established in 1978, the little slice of paradise in Lafayette features 150 acres of some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the state. Whether you’re just looking for a solo stroll or you have the whole family in tow ready for a day of adventure, this wooded wonderland is picture-perfect.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1KDl_0cD3Ew3Q00
You’ll want to start your journey at the nature center, where you can learn more about the ecosystems you’ll be walking through.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229Fta_0cD3Ew3Q00
There are over five miles of trails that weave throughout the nature center.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjkD7_0cD3Ew3Q00
From gravel and dirt...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZdaU_0cD3Ew3Q00
...to beautiful boardwalks...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112nzN_0cD3Ew3Q00
...you'll be surrounded by enchanting emeralds and picturesque scenery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clJP4_0cD3Ew3Q00
You'll be met with glimpses of the Dan Deballion Canal as you stroll.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRyBa_0cD3Ew3Q00
There's also a playground for the little ones, as well as some picnic benches peppered around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTJLx_0cD3Ew3Q00
The trails are open daily from dawn until dusk.

For a full trail map and more information, visit the Nature Station’s website, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook, too. Have you ever visited the Acadiana Park Nature Station? Let us know in the comments.

Address: Acadiana Park Nature Station, 1205 E Alexander St, Lafayette, LA 70501, USA

Comments / 1

