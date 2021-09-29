There’s Nothing Quite As Magical As The Tunnel Of Trees You’ll Find At The Acadiana Nature Station In Louisiana
The Acadiana Park Nature Station is one of the most underrated natural areas in Louisiana, and it’s time you paid it a visit. Established in 1978, the little slice of paradise in Lafayette features 150 acres of some of the most beautiful natural landscapes in the state. Whether you’re just looking for a solo stroll or you have the whole family in tow ready for a day of adventure, this wooded wonderland is picture-perfect.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For a full trail map and more information, visit the Nature Station’s website, and don’t forget to give them a follow on Facebook, too. Have you ever visited the Acadiana Park Nature Station? Let us know in the comments.
Address: Acadiana Park Nature Station, 1205 E Alexander St, Lafayette, LA 70501, USA
Comments / 1