Private School Learning Models

CHARLOTTE — An annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools for K-12 pupils to receive an education has been released for the 2021-22 year. Niche, a Pittsburgh-based research and review site, produced the rankings, which includes data on 94,491 public schools, 2,489 private schools and 11,846 school districts nationwide. In addition to analyzing test scores and academic performance, Niche attempts to provide a more personal view of schools through its rankings. That means incorporating information such as student and parent ratings, data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, as well as opportunities for extracurricular activities.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO