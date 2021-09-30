CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Private School Learning Models

By Eleanor Linafelt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re thinking about enrolling your child in a private school, you may be overwhelmed by all of the options — not only the sheer number of schools to choose from, but also several different learning models and educational philosophies across the country that these schools employ. Three of the...

Private To Public School: A look into the transition from the private to public school world

My four-foot-one self started first grade at St. Paul’s Episcopal Day School at the age of seven, hobbling through the front doors with my Dora the Explorer backpack that was heavier than me. I continued school there until eighth grade year, when I started at Indian Hills Middle School in hopes to ease my transition into public high school at Shawnee Mission East.
Are Private Schools Actually Safer For Your Child?

Public schools vs. private schools is a long-standing debate between parents with the capacity to enroll their children in private education. Moreover, private and public schools have their advantages and disadvantages. So, are private schools safer for your kids? This article outlines a basic comparison of private vs. public schools that can help a parent make a well-informed decision.
Tualatin private school moves to remote learning after possible COVID exposures

TUALATIN, Ore. — Horizon Christian Elementary and Middle School is temporarily transitioning to remote learning for two weeks after dozens of students and staff have been sent home, largely as a precaution for possible COVID-19 exposure. The school principal confirmed Friday that an email was sent out to Tualatin parents...
GLIDE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOL GO TO DISTANCE LEARNING

Students at Glide High and Glide Middle schools have gone to Comprehensive Distance Learning for two weeks, as of Tuesday. Superintendent Mike Narkiewicz told News Radio 1240 KQEN the move was made due to a large number of sick students. Narkiewicz said all have flu like symptoms, similar to COVID-19. He said there has only been one confirmed COVID-19 case at this time. Many students self-tested and were negative for COVID-19.
Alamance-Burlington Schools approves remote learning plan

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington Schools' Board of Education approved their ABSS remote instruction plan for the school year at Monday night’s meeting. Board members unanimously voted in favor of the plan. The plan will be used to prepare for severe weather emergencies, the possible closure of a classroom or school, or required student quarantines as a result of COVID-19 exposure, according to school officials.
Which Charlotte-area private schools are rated the best?

CHARLOTTE — An annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools for K-12 pupils to receive an education has been released for the 2021-22 year. Niche, a Pittsburgh-based research and review site, produced the rankings, which includes data on 94,491 public schools, 2,489 private schools and 11,846 school districts nationwide. In addition to analyzing test scores and academic performance, Niche attempts to provide a more personal view of schools through its rankings. That means incorporating information such as student and parent ratings, data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, as well as opportunities for extracurricular activities.
Learning In Unprecedented Times: The Changing Landscape For School Law

Back-to-school season looks different (again) this year thanks to COVID-19, and lawyers working in education law and policy have their work cut out for them. To learn more about the many ways the pandemic has affected this area of the law, we spoke with Jesse Cole Cutler, of the Law Offices of Regina Skyer and Associates L.L.P. and Co-Chair of PLI’s 21st Annual School Law Institute.
Corbett school moves to distance learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Kindergarten to fifth-grade students at Corbett Arts Program with Spanish (CAPS) will pivot to short-term distance learning from Tuesday to Thursday, Sept. 28-30. The school had one student test positive with COVID-19 and another who is presumed to have it. The small school also has 14 students in quarantine, with several others absent for other reasons.
Tucson private schools' COVID safety out of reach for many public schools

Students at St. Michael’s School unleash a roar of disgust as nurse Erika Huff uses a blacklight to expose bright blue splatters. Huff uses a Glo Germ solution in a spray bottle to demonstrate just how much havoc a sneeze can cause. These hand-washing lessons, coupled with their dramatic visual...
Adult Learning Center offers High School Equivalency

The Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center at Casper College will offer three orientation sessions Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. and 1 and 6 p.m. for those seeking a High School Equivalency Certificate. Those who have not graduated from high school earn, on average, $606 a week compared...
Potomac School moves to online learning for two weeks

MISSOULA, Mont. — Potomac School will continue to deliver school online for the next two weeks, due to COVID-19 cases on campus. An earlier post on social media by the district stated there were a few cases in the school last week, and that the entire second and third grade classes were told they needed to quarantine because many students were not wearing masks.
Face-to-face learning returns to Eastpointe Middle School

In-person teaching returned to Eastpointe Middle School following one-week of remote learning due to a staff shortage in the Eastpointe district. The middle school on Kelly Road, south of 10 Mile Road, which houses 340 students in the sixth and seventh grades, was forced to shut down the week of Sept. 20 after at least three staff members unexpectedly resigned.
Ridgewood Schools : Pandemic related learning loss

BOE, HyunJu Kwak, implement solutions, learning loss, Pandemic related learning loss, Ridgewood school board, Ridgewood schools. (Charts are sourced from McKinsey that analyzed Curriculum Associates’ i-Ready in-school assessment results of more than 1.6 million elementary school students across more than 40 states.) the staff of the Ridgewood blog. Ridgewood NJ,...
Superintendent: Bellingham Schools in good shape with in-person learning

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Baker says it’s so-far-so-good for his district. “A hundred percent of our administrative team, which is principals, directors, superintendents, a hundred percent are vaccinated,” says Baker. “Over 98 percent of our entire teaching workforce is vaccinated. I just saw some data that indicates over 70 percent of our eligible students are vaccinated.”
